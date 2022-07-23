Consider the octahedral complex [Co(en)(dien)Cl]2+, where dien = H2NCH2CH2NHCH2CH2NH2, which can be abbreivated

(a) The dien (diethylenetriamine) ligand is a tridentate ligand. Explain what is meant by 'tridentate' and why dien can act as a tridentate ligand.

(b) Draw all possible stereoisomers of [Co(en)(dien)Cl]2+ (dien is a flexible ligand). Which stereoisomers are chiral, and which are achiral?