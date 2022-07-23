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Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination ChemistryProblem 83b
Chapter 21, Problem 83b

Write the formula for each of the following compounds.
(c) Hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0)
(d) Diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride

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1
Identify the central metal atom and its oxidation state for each compound.
For hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0), note that 'hexa' indicates six carbonyl (CO) ligands bonded to molybdenum (Mo) with an oxidation state of 0.
Write the formula for hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0) as \( \text{Mo(CO)}_6 \).
For diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride, identify the ligands: 'diammine' means two ammonia (NH3) ligands, and 'bis(ethylenediamine)' means two ethylenediamine (en) ligands, with chromium (Cr) in a +3 oxidation state.
Write the formula for diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride as \( [\text{Cr(NH}_3\text{)}_2(\text{en})_2]\text{Cl}_3 \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds consist of a central metal atom bonded to surrounding molecules or ions called ligands. The nature of these ligands, whether they are neutral or charged, and their arrangement around the metal center significantly influence the properties and reactivity of the compound. Understanding the coordination number and geometry is essential for writing the correct formulas for these compounds.

Oxidation States

The oxidation state of an element in a compound indicates the degree of oxidation or reduction it has undergone. In coordination compounds, the oxidation state of the central metal ion is crucial for determining the overall charge of the complex. For example, in hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0), the '0' indicates that molybdenum is in the zero oxidation state, which affects how it interacts with ligands.
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Oxidation Numbers

Nomenclature of Coordination Complexes

The nomenclature of coordination complexes follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This includes naming the ligands first, followed by the metal and its oxidation state in Roman numerals. For example, in diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride, 'diammine' and 'bis(ethylenediamine)' indicate the types and numbers of ligands, while '(III)' denotes the oxidation state of chromium.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? 

(c) K3[Fe(C2O4)3]

(d) [Co(en)2(NH3)CN]Cl2

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Textbook Question

Consider the octahedral complex [Co(en)(dien)Cl]2+, where dien = H2NCH2CH2NHCH2CH2NH2, which can be abbreivated

(a) The dien (diethylenetriamine) ligand is a tridentate ligand. Explain what is meant by 'tridentate' and why dien can act as a tridentate ligand.

(b) Draw all possible stereoisomers of [Co(en)(dien)Cl]2+ (dien is a flexible ligand). Which stereoisomers are chiral, and which are achiral?

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Textbook Question

Tris(2-aminoethyl)amine, abbreviated tren, is the tetradentate ligand N(CH2CH2NH2)3. Using to represent each of the three NCH2CH2NH2 segments of the ligand, sketch all possible isomers of the octahedral complex [Co(tren)BrCl]+.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following complexes are chiral?

(a) Pt(en)Cl2

(b) cis-[Co(NH3)4Br2]+

(c) cis-[Cr(en)2(H2O)2]3+

(d) [Cr(C2O4)3]3-

Textbook Question

Write the formula for each of the following compounds.

(a) Tetraammineplatinum(II) chloride

(b) Sodium hexacyanoferrate(III)

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Textbook Question

What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? 

(a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4

(b) Cr(CO)6

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