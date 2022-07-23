What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(c) K3[Fe(C2O4)3]
(d) [Co(en)2(NH3)CN]Cl2
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(c) K3[Fe(C2O4)3]
(d) [Co(en)2(NH3)CN]Cl2
Consider the octahedral complex [Co(en)(dien)Cl]2+, where dien = H2NCH2CH2NHCH2CH2NH2, which can be abbreivated
(a) The dien (diethylenetriamine) ligand is a tridentate ligand. Explain what is meant by 'tridentate' and why dien can act as a tridentate ligand.
(b) Draw all possible stereoisomers of [Co(en)(dien)Cl]2+ (dien is a flexible ligand). Which stereoisomers are chiral, and which are achiral?
Tris(2-aminoethyl)amine, abbreviated tren, is the tetradentate ligand N(CH2CH2NH2)3. Using to represent each of the three NCH2CH2NH2 segments of the ligand, sketch all possible isomers of the octahedral complex [Co(tren)BrCl]+.
Which of the following complexes are chiral?
(a) Pt(en)Cl2
(b) cis-[Co(NH3)4Br2]+
(c) cis-[Cr(en)2(H2O)2]3+
(d) [Cr(C2O4)3]3-
Write the formula for each of the following compounds.
(a) Tetraammineplatinum(II) chloride
(b) Sodium hexacyanoferrate(III)
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4
(b) Cr(CO)6