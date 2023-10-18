Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Oxidation Number
An oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a value assigned to an element in a compound that reflects its degree of oxidation or reduction. It indicates the number of electrons an atom can gain, lose, or share when forming chemical bonds. The rules for assigning oxidation numbers include that the oxidation state of an element in its elemental form is zero, and for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion.
Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers
There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, which include: the oxidation number of hydrogen is +1, oxygen is typically -2, and the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound is zero, while in a polyatomic ion, it equals the ion's charge. These rules help in systematically determining the oxidation states of elements in various compounds and ions.
Polyatomic Ions
Polyatomic ions are ions composed of two or more atoms covalently bonded, which carry a net charge due to the loss or gain of electrons. In the case of the ion C2O4 2-, known as the oxalate ion, it consists of two carbon atoms and four oxygen atoms, and the overall charge of -2 must be accounted for when assigning oxidation numbers to each element within the ion.
Polyatomic Ion Variations