Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number An oxidation number, or oxidation state, is a value assigned to an element in a compound that reflects its degree of oxidation or reduction. It indicates the number of electrons an atom can gain, lose, or share when forming chemical bonds. The rules for assigning oxidation numbers include that the oxidation state of an element in its elemental form is zero, and for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 Oxidation Numbers

Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, which include: the oxidation number of hydrogen is +1, oxygen is typically -2, and the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound is zero, while in a polyatomic ion, it equals the ion's charge. These rules help in systematically determining the oxidation states of elements in various compounds and ions. Recommended video: Guided course 03:13 03:13 Oxidation Number Rules