Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
Chapter 22, Problem 157
Chlorine reacts with molten sulfur to yield disulfur dichloride, a yellowish-red liquid. Propose a structure for disulfur dichloride.
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Consider the chemical formula for disulfur dichloride, which is \( \text{S}_2\text{Cl}_2 \). This indicates that the compound contains two sulfur atoms and two chlorine atoms.
Recall that sulfur typically forms two bonds, while chlorine typically forms one bond. This will help in determining how the atoms are connected.
Visualize the structure by starting with the two sulfur atoms. Connect them with a single bond, as sulfur can form a bond with another sulfur atom.
Attach each chlorine atom to one of the sulfur atoms. Since chlorine forms one bond, each chlorine will be singly bonded to a sulfur atom.
Ensure that all atoms satisfy the octet rule, where applicable, and that the structure is consistent with known bonding patterns for sulfur and chlorine.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Molecular Structure
Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including the types of bonds and the spatial orientation of the atoms. Understanding how atoms bond and the geometry of the resulting molecule is crucial for predicting properties and reactivity. In the case of disulfur dichloride, recognizing the bonding between sulfur and chlorine atoms will help in proposing an accurate structure.
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Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) Theory
VSEPR theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. This theory helps in determining the three-dimensional shape of a molecule, which is essential for understanding its chemical behavior. For disulfur dichloride, applying VSEPR can clarify the arrangement of sulfur and chlorine atoms.
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Chemical Bonding
Chemical bonding involves the interactions that hold atoms together in a molecule, primarily through covalent bonds where electrons are shared. In disulfur dichloride, the bonding between sulfur and chlorine is key to its structure and properties. Understanding the nature of these bonds, including bond angles and lengths, is vital for accurately proposing the molecular structure.
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