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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 65
Chapter 22, Problem 65

Explain why the hydrogen atoms in interstitial hydrides are mobile.

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1
Understand that interstitial hydrides are formed when hydrogen atoms occupy the interstitial spaces (gaps) in the metal lattice structure.
Recognize that metals have a lattice structure with spaces between the metal atoms, which can accommodate small atoms like hydrogen.
Note that hydrogen atoms are small and can easily move through these interstitial spaces due to their size and the relatively weak interactions with the metal lattice.
Consider that the mobility of hydrogen atoms is also facilitated by the metallic bonding in the lattice, which allows for some degree of freedom and movement within the structure.
Acknowledge that this mobility is a key feature of interstitial hydrides, making them useful in applications like hydrogen storage and fuel cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interstitial Hydrides

Interstitial hydrides are compounds formed when hydrogen atoms occupy the interstitial spaces between metal atoms in a crystal lattice. These hydrides typically involve transition metals and exhibit unique properties, such as varying hydrogen content and different degrees of metallic character, depending on the metal involved.
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Atomic Mobility

Atomic mobility refers to the ability of atoms to move within a solid structure. In the case of interstitial hydrides, the small size of hydrogen atoms allows them to easily diffuse through the metal lattice, leading to increased mobility. This mobility is influenced by factors such as temperature, lattice structure, and the presence of vacancies.
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Lattice Structure

The lattice structure of a metal determines how atoms are arranged and how easily other atoms can move through it. In interstitial hydrides, the arrangement of metal atoms creates spaces that can accommodate smaller hydrogen atoms, allowing them to move freely. The type of lattice (e.g., face-centered cubic or body-centered cubic) affects the extent of hydrogen mobility.
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Related Practice
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Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in

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What is a nonstoichiometric compound? Give an example, and account for its lack of stoichiometry in terms of structure.

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