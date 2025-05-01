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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 66
Chapter 22, Problem 66

Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of each of the following hydrides with water: (b) NH3.

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1
Identify the reactants and products: Ammonia (NH₃) reacts with water (H₂O) to form ammonium ion (NH₄⁺) and hydroxide ion (OH⁻).
Write the molecular equation for the reaction: NH₃(aq) + H₂O(l) → NH₄⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq).
Determine the states of matter for each compound: NH₃ is aqueous, H₂O is liquid, NH₄⁺ is aqueous, and OH⁻ is aqueous.
Identify the ions present in the reaction: NH₃ does not dissociate into ions, but NH₄⁺ and OH⁻ are ions in the solution.
Write the net ionic equation by including only the species that undergo a change: NH₃(aq) + H₂O(l) → NH₄⁺(aq) + OH⁻(aq).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Net Ionic Equations

A net ionic equation represents the chemical species that are involved in a reaction, excluding spectator ions. It focuses on the actual chemical change occurring in the solution, highlighting the ions and molecules that participate directly in the reaction. This simplification helps in understanding the essential components of the reaction and is particularly useful in aqueous solutions.

Ammonia as a Base

Ammonia (NH3) is a weak base that can accept protons (H+) from water, leading to the formation of ammonium ions (NH4+) and hydroxide ions (OH-). This property is crucial in understanding its reaction with water, as it illustrates the acid-base behavior of ammonia in aqueous solutions. The equilibrium established in this reaction is fundamental to many biological and chemical processes.
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Moles of Ammonia Example

Hydride Reactions with Water

Hydrides, such as ammonia, react with water to produce hydroxide ions and other products depending on the hydride's nature. In the case of ammonia, the reaction with water results in the formation of ammonium and hydroxide ions, which is essential for understanding the basicity of ammonia. This concept is important for predicting the outcomes of reactions involving hydrides in aqueous environments.
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Related Practice
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Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in

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Explain why the hydrogen atoms in interstitial hydrides are mobile.

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What is a nonstoichiometric compound? Give an example, and account for its lack of stoichiometry in terms of structure.

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