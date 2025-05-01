Textbook Question
Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in
Table 22.2, and predict reasonable values for the melting
point, boiling point, density, and atomic radius of francium.
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Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in
Table 22.2, and predict reasonable values for the melting
point, boiling point, density, and atomic radius of francium.
Explain why the hydrogen atoms in interstitial hydrides are mobile.
What is a nonstoichiometric compound? Give an example, and account for its lack of stoichiometry in terms of structure.