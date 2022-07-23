The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) Which compound has the lowest boiling point?
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(b) Explain why the fluorides of nitrogen and phosphorus have different molecular structures but the fluorides of carbon and silicon have the same molecular structure.
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
b. Ca(s) + H2O(l) →