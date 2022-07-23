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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 22.26b
Chapter 22, Problem 22.26b

Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:


(b) Classify each oxide as basic, acidic, or amphoteric.

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1
insert step 1: Identify the location of each element (A, B, C, and D) on the periodic table. Elements on the left side are typically metals, while those on the right are nonmetals.
insert step 2: Recall that metal oxides are generally basic, nonmetal oxides are generally acidic, and oxides of elements that are metalloids or near the metal-nonmetal boundary can be amphoteric.
insert step 3: Determine the metallic or nonmetallic nature of each element based on its position in the periodic table.
insert step 4: Classify the oxide of each element based on its metallic or nonmetallic nature: basic for metals, acidic for nonmetals, and amphoteric for metalloids.
insert step 5: Review the classifications to ensure they align with the general trends of the periodic table and the properties of oxides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. These trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, and electronegativity, which influence how elements react and form compounds, including oxides.
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Periodic Trends

Oxide Classification

Oxides can be classified as basic, acidic, or amphoteric based on their chemical behavior with acids and bases. Basic oxides react with acids to form salts and water, acidic oxides react with bases, and amphoteric oxides can react with both acids and bases, demonstrating dual behavior.
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Element Position and Reactivity

The position of an element in the periodic table significantly affects its reactivity and the nature of its oxides. Metals, typically found on the left side, tend to form basic oxides, while nonmetals, located on the right, usually form acidic oxides. Metalloids can form amphoteric oxides, bridging the two categories.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:

b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?

(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3

100
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Textbook Question

The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(b) Which compound has the lowest boiling point?

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Textbook Question

In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres

represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent

atoms or ions of the other element.

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other

element?

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Textbook Question

Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:


Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.


(b) Explain why the fluorides of nitrogen and phosphorus have different molecular structures but the fluorides of carbon and silicon have the same molecular structure.

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.

b. Ca(s) + H2O(l) →

100
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