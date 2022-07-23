Textbook Question
a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?
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a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(b) Classify each oxide as basic, acidic, or amphoteric.
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3
Select the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
b. Is the least dense semimetal
Which element in each of the following pairs has more nonmetallic character?
(a) Se or Te
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
b. Ca(s) + H2O(l) →