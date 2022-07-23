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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 20d
Chapter 22, Problem 20d

Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(d) Which hydrides react with water to give an acidic solution, and which give a basic solution?

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1
insert step 1> Identify the elements A, B, C, and D on the periodic table and determine their group numbers.
insert step 2> Recall that hydrides of nonmetals (typically found on the right side of the periodic table) tend to form acidic solutions when they react with water.
insert step 3> Recall that hydrides of metals (typically found on the left side of the periodic table) tend to form basic solutions when they react with water.
insert step 4> Determine whether each element forms a metal hydride or a nonmetal hydride based on its position in the periodic table.
insert step 5> Classify the hydrides of elements A, B, C, and D as either forming acidic or basic solutions when reacting with water based on their classification as metal or nonmetal hydrides.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. These trends include atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity, which influence how elements interact with each other, including their reactivity with water.
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Acid-Base Chemistry

Acid-base chemistry involves the study of substances that can donate protons (acids) or accept protons (bases). When hydrides react with water, they can produce acidic or basic solutions depending on their ability to release H+ ions or OH- ions, respectively, which is crucial for determining the nature of the solution formed.
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Hydride Classification

Hydrides are compounds formed between hydrogen and other elements. They can be classified into ionic, covalent, and metallic hydrides, each exhibiting different properties. The classification helps predict their behavior in reactions with water, determining whether they will yield acidic or basic solutions.
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