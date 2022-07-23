Textbook Question
Suggest a plausible structure for the silicate anion in the mineral thortveitite, Sc2Si2O7.
84
views
Suggest a plausible structure for the silicate anion in the mineral thortveitite, Sc2Si2O7.
Why are CO and CN– so toxic to humans?
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(a) Write the formula of the simplest binary hydride of each element.
Describe the structure of diborane (B2H6) and explain why the bridging B–H bonds are longer than the terminal B–H bonds.