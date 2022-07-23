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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 87
Chapter 22, Problem 87

Suggest a structure for the mixed aluminum–boron hydride AlBH6.

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1
Step 1: Understand the components of the compound AlBH_6, which consists of aluminum (Al), boron (B), and hydrogen (H).
Step 2: Recognize that aluminum typically forms three bonds, while boron can form three bonds and often acts as a central atom in hydrides.
Step 3: Consider the typical bonding patterns of hydrides, where hydrogen atoms are often bonded to more electronegative elements like boron.
Step 4: Propose a structure where boron is the central atom, bonded to three hydrogen atoms, forming a BH_3 unit, and aluminum is bonded to the remaining hydrogen atoms.
Step 5: Ensure that the structure satisfies the valency of each element, with aluminum potentially forming additional bonds to hydrogen or interacting with the BH_3 unit.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aluminum and Boron Chemistry

Aluminum (Al) and boron (B) are both p-block elements that can form various compounds, including hydrides. Aluminum typically exhibits a +3 oxidation state, while boron often shows a +3 or +1 state. Understanding their bonding behavior and the types of compounds they form is essential for predicting the structure of mixed hydrides like AlBH6.
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Hydride Structures

Hydrides are compounds formed between hydrogen and other elements. In the case of aluminum-boron hydride, the structure involves Al and B atoms coordinated with hydrogen atoms. The geometry and bonding in these hydrides can vary, but they often exhibit tetrahedral or octahedral arrangements, which are crucial for determining the overall structure of AlBH6.
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Coordination Chemistry

Coordination chemistry studies the interactions between metal ions and ligands, which can include hydride ions. In AlBH6, aluminum acts as a central atom coordinated by boron and hydrogen ligands. Understanding coordination numbers and geometries helps in predicting the spatial arrangement of atoms in the compound, which is vital for suggesting its structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the most common oxidation state for each of the

group 3A elements?

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Textbook Question

Identify the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(c) Is the second most abundant element in the Earth's crust

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(a) Describe what is meant by an electron-deficient molecule.

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Identify the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(b) Forms the strongest π bonds

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(b) Describe what is meant by a three-center, two-electron bond.

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