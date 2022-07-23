Textbook Question
What is the most common oxidation state for each of the
group 3A elements?
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What is the most common oxidation state for each of the
group 3A elements?
Identify the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(c) Is the second most abundant element in the Earth's crust
(a) Describe what is meant by an electron-deficient molecule.
Identify the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(b) Forms the strongest π bonds
(b) Describe what is meant by a three-center, two-electron bond.