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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 82
Chapter 22, Problem 82

What is the most common oxidation state for each of the
group 3A elements?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the oxidation state of an element is the charge that it would have if all shared electrons were assigned to the more electronegative atom. It's a way of keeping track of electrons in a chemical reaction.
Step 2: Recognize that Group 3A elements on the periodic table include Boron (B), Aluminum (Al), Gallium (Ga), Indium (In), and Thallium (Tl).
Step 3: Note that the most common oxidation state of an element is often determined by the location of the element on the periodic table. For Group 3A elements, the most common oxidation state is +3. This is because these elements have three valence electrons that they can lose in order to achieve a stable electron configuration.
Step 4: Keep in mind that there are exceptions to this rule. For example, Boron (B) often forms covalent bonds and does not typically exhibit a +3 oxidation state.
Step 5: Remember that the oxidation state can vary depending on the specific compound or reaction, but +3 is the most common for Group 3A elements.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation States

Oxidation states, or oxidation numbers, indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They are assigned based on a set of rules, reflecting the number of electrons an atom gains, loses, or shares when forming chemical bonds. Understanding oxidation states is crucial for predicting the behavior of elements in reactions, especially in redox processes.
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Group 3A Elements

Group 3A elements, also known as Group 13 in the periodic table, include boron (B), aluminum (Al), gallium (Ga), indium (In), and thallium (Tl). These elements typically exhibit a range of oxidation states, but they commonly have a +3 oxidation state due to the loss of three valence electrons. This characteristic is important for understanding their chemical reactivity and bonding patterns.
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Group 3A vs. Group 2A Elements

Trends in the Periodic Table

The periodic table displays trends in elemental properties, including oxidation states, as you move across periods and down groups. For Group 3A elements, the +3 oxidation state is predominant, but as you move down the group, heavier elements may also exhibit +1 oxidation states due to the inert pair effect. Recognizing these trends helps predict the behavior of elements in various chemical contexts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a structure for the mixed aluminum–boron hydride AlBH6.

Textbook Question

Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(a) Has an unusually low melting point

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Textbook Question

Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(a) Is the most abundant element of the group

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Textbook Question

(a) Describe what is meant by an electron-deficient molecule.

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Textbook Question

(b) Describe what is meant by a three-center, two-electron bond.

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