Textbook Question
Suggest a structure for the mixed aluminum–boron hydride AlBH6.
Suggest a structure for the mixed aluminum–boron hydride AlBH6.
Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(a) Has an unusually low melting point
Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(a) Is the most abundant element of the group
(a) Describe what is meant by an electron-deficient molecule.
(b) Describe what is meant by a three-center, two-electron bond.