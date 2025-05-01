The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(b) Classify each oxide as basic, acidic, or amphoteric.
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) Which compound has the lowest boiling point?
Select the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
b. Is the least dense semimetal
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
b. Ca(s) + H2O(l) →