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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 22.40b
Chapter 22, Problem 22.40b

Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements involved in each compound: P4O6 contains phosphorus (P) and oxygen (O), while Ga2O3 contains gallium (Ga) and oxygen (O).
Recall that ionic character is generally higher when there is a greater difference in electronegativity between the elements involved.
Look up the electronegativity values: Phosphorus (P) has an electronegativity of about 2.19, Gallium (Ga) has about 1.81, and Oxygen (O) has about 3.44.
Calculate the electronegativity difference for each compound: For P4O6, the difference is |3.44 - 2.19|, and for Ga2O3, it is |3.44 - 1.81|.
Compare the electronegativity differences: The compound with the larger difference is more ionic.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Character

Ionic character refers to the degree to which a bond between two atoms has ionic characteristics, as opposed to covalent characteristics. It is influenced by the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms involved in the bond. A larger difference in electronegativity typically indicates a more ionic bond, as one atom more effectively attracts the shared electrons.
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Electronegativity

Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons in a chemical bond. The Pauling scale is commonly used to quantify electronegativity values, with fluorine being the most electronegative element. When comparing compounds, the electronegativity of the constituent elements helps determine the nature of the bonds—whether they are more ionic or covalent.
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Compound Classification

Compounds can be classified based on the types of bonds they contain, primarily ionic or covalent. Ionic compounds typically form between metals and nonmetals, where electrons are transferred, resulting in charged ions. In contrast, covalent compounds involve the sharing of electrons between nonmetals. Understanding the classification of compounds aids in predicting their properties and behaviors in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:

b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.

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Textbook Question

a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?

109
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Textbook Question

Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:


(b) Classify each oxide as basic, acidic, or amphoteric.

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Textbook Question

The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(b) Which compound has the lowest boiling point?

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Textbook Question

Select the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

b. Is the least dense semimetal

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Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.

b. Ca(s) + H2O(l) →

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