Textbook Question
Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in
Table 22.2, and predict reasonable values for the melting
point, boiling point, density, and atomic radius of francium.
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Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in
Table 22.2, and predict reasonable values for the melting
point, boiling point, density, and atomic radius of francium.
Write chemical equations for the reaction of potassium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.
(a) H2O
Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.
(c) Br2