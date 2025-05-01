Skip to main content
Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 69
Chapter 22, Problem 69

Why does chemical reactivity increase from top to bottom in groups 1A and 2A?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of chemical reactivity. Chemical reactivity refers to the tendency of a substance to engage in chemical reactions. In the context of groups 1A and 2A, this often involves the loss of electrons to form positive ions.
Step 2: Examine the atomic structure of elements in groups 1A and 2A. As you move down a group in the periodic table, the atomic number increases, which means there are more protons and electrons in the atoms.
Step 3: Consider the effect of electron shielding. As you move down a group, additional electron shells are added. These inner shells shield the outermost electrons from the full attractive force of the nucleus, making them easier to remove.
Step 4: Analyze the trend in ionization energy. Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom. As you move down a group, the ionization energy decreases because the outer electrons are further from the nucleus and more shielded, making them easier to remove.
Step 5: Conclude with the relationship between ionization energy and reactivity. In groups 1A and 2A, lower ionization energy means that electrons are more easily lost, which increases the chemical reactivity of the elements as you move from top to bottom in the group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size and Shielding Effect

As you move down groups 1A and 2A in the periodic table, atomic size increases due to the addition of electron shells. This increase in size leads to a greater distance between the nucleus and the outermost electrons, which reduces the effective nuclear charge felt by these electrons. Consequently, the outer electrons are more easily lost, enhancing reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Photoelectric Effect

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom. In groups 1A and 2A, ionization energy decreases as you move down the group because the outer electrons are further from the nucleus and experience more shielding from inner electrons. Lower ionization energy means that these elements can lose their outermost electrons more readily, increasing their reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Ionization Energy

Reactivity of Alkali and Alkaline Earth Metals

The elements in groups 1A (alkali metals) and 2A (alkaline earth metals) are characterized by their tendency to lose one or two electrons, respectively, to achieve a stable electron configuration. As reactivity is defined by the ability to lose these electrons, the increased atomic size and decreased ionization energy down the groups lead to higher reactivity, making these metals more reactive as you descend the groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:35
Electronegativity Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in

Table 22.2, and predict reasonable values for the melting

point, boiling point, density, and atomic radius of francium.

98
views
Textbook Question

Write chemical equations for the reaction of potassium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.

(a) H2O

92
views
Textbook Question

Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.

(c) Br2

83
views