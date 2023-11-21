Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equations Chemical equations represent the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. They must be balanced to obey the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Each element's number of atoms must be the same on both sides of the equation, ensuring that the total mass remains constant. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations

Formation Reactions A formation reaction is a specific type of chemical reaction where a compound is formed from its constituent elements in their standard states. For example, when writing the formation reaction for uranium hexafluoride, one must consider the elemental forms of uranium and fluorine at standard conditions, which are solid uranium and gaseous fluorine, respectively. Recommended video: Guided course 02:34 02:34 Enthalpy of Formation