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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 71
Chapter 22, Problem 71

Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, ensuring that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R. (a) H2O (b) He

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Identify the reactants and products for the reaction of calcium with water (H2O). Calcium (Ca) reacts with water to form calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2) and hydrogen gas (H2).
Step 2: Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the reaction between calcium and water: Ca + H2O → Ca(OH)2 + H2.
Step 3: Balance the chemical equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides. Start by balancing the calcium atoms, then the hydrogen atoms, and finally the oxygen atoms.
Step 4: For the reaction of calcium with helium (He), consider the chemical properties of helium. Helium is a noble gas and is chemically inert, meaning it does not react with calcium. Therefore, write N.R. (No Reaction) for this part.
Step 5: Review the balanced equation for the reaction with water to ensure all atoms are balanced and confirm the lack of reaction with helium.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Reactions

A chemical reaction involves the transformation of reactants into products, characterized by the breaking and forming of chemical bonds. In a balanced chemical equation, the number of atoms for each element must be the same on both sides, adhering to the law of conservation of mass. Understanding how different substances interact is crucial for predicting the outcomes of reactions.
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Reactivity of Elements

The reactivity of an element refers to its tendency to undergo chemical reactions, influenced by its electron configuration. For example, calcium is a highly reactive alkaline earth metal that readily reacts with water to form calcium hydroxide and hydrogen gas. However, noble gases like helium are generally inert and do not participate in chemical reactions under standard conditions.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is the process of ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients of the reactants and products. A balanced equation reflects the conservation of mass and allows for accurate stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Look at the properties of the alkali metals summarized in

Table 22.2, and predict reasonable values for the melting

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Textbook Question

Milk of magnesia, a widely used antacid, is an aqueous suspension of Mg1OH22. How would you prepare Mg1OH22 from magnesium metal?

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Textbook Question

Write chemical equations for the reaction of potassium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.

(a) H2O

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Textbook Question

Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.

(c) Br2

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Textbook Question

Write chemical equations for the reaction of calcium with the following substances, making sure that the numbers and kinds of atoms are the same on both sides of the equations. If no reaction occurs, write N.R.

(d) O2

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