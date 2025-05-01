Problem 22.41a
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more covalent?
(a) PCl3 or AlF3
Problem 22.21a
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(a) Identify each binary hydride as ionic, covalent, or interstitial.
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Problem 22.133a
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the amphoteric oxide Ga2O3 with:
a. Aqueous sulfuric acid
Problem 22.141a
a. Why is the SO3 molecule trigonal planar but the SO32– ion is trigonal pyramidal?
Problem 22.163a
An important physiological reaction of nitric oxide (NO) is its interaction with the superoxide ion (O2–) to form the peroxynitrite ion (ONOO–).
a. Write electron-dot structures for NO, O2–, and ONOO–, and predict the O–N–O bond angle in ONOO–.
Problem 22.132a
Write a balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the amphoteric oxide ZnO with:
a. Hydrochloric acid
Problem 22.29a
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(a) Identify the nonfluorine atom in each case, and write the molecular formula of each fluoride.
Problem 22.40b
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(b) P4O6 or Ga2O3
Problem 22.89b
Select the group 4A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
b. Is the least dense semimetal
Problem 22.21b
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Problem 22.29b
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(b) Explain why the fluorides of nitrogen and phosphorus have different molecular structures but the fluorides of carbon and silicon have the same molecular structure.
Problem 22.26b
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(b) Classify each oxide as basic, acidic, or amphoteric.
Problem 22.23b
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) Which compound has the lowest boiling point?
Problem 22.22b
The following models represent the structures of binary hydrides of second-row elements:
b. Draw an electron-dot structure for each hydride. For which hydride is there a problem in drawing the structure? Explain.
Problem 22.53b
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
b. Ca(s) + H2O(l) →
Problem 22.45c
Consider the elements N, Si, Al, S, and F. Identify which of these elements:
c. Is a semiconductor
Problem 22.81c
Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(c) Is extremely toxic
Problem 22.44c
Consider the elements C, Se, B, Sn, and Cl. Identify which of these elements:
c. Is the best electrical conductor
Problem 22.53d
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
d.
Problem 22.40d
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(d) BCl3 or AlCl3
Problem 22.160d
Give one example from main-group chemistry that illustrates each of the following descriptions.
d. Polar molecule that violates the octet rule
Problem 22.44e
Consider the elements C, Se, B, Sn, and Cl. Identify which of these elements:
e. Forms a hydride with the empirical formula
Problem 22.26e
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(e) Which of these oxides has the highest melting point? Which has the lowest melting point?
Problem 22.19f
Locate each of the following elements on the periodic table.
(f) Group 5A element that forms the strongest p bonds
Problem 23
The following pictures represent structures of the hydrides of four second-row elements:
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(c) Which compounds yield H2 gas when they are mixed together?
Problem 24
In the following pictures of oxides, red spheres represent O atoms or ions, and green spheres represent atoms or ions of a second- or third-row element in its highest oxidation state.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(b) Identify each oxide as ionic or covalent.
Problem 26
Look at the location of elements A, B, C, and D in the following periodic table:
(a) Write the formula of the oxide that has each of these elements in its highest oxidation state.
Problem 30
The following models represent the structures of binary
oxides of second- and third-row elements in their highest
oxidation states:
(a) Identify the non-oxygen atom in each case, and write the molecular formula for each oxide.
- Which element in each of the following pairs has the higher ionization energy? (a) As or Cl (b) Mg or Ba
Problem 32
- Arrange the following elements in order of increasing ionization energy: (a) N (b) Ca (c) Rb (d) Se.
Problem 33
Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
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