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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 22.53d
Chapter 22, Problem 22.53d

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
d. C2H6(g)+H2O(g)catalystheatC_2H_6\(\left\)(g\(\right\))+H_2O\(\left\)(g\(\right\))\(\overset{heat}{\underset{catalyst}\]\rightarrow\)}

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1
Identify the type of reaction: This is a hydrocarbon combustion reaction where ethane (C₂H₆) reacts with water (H₂O) in the presence of a catalyst and heat.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: C₂H₆(g) + H₂O(g) → products.
Determine the products: In a typical reaction involving ethane and water with heat and a catalyst, the products are often carbon dioxide (CO₂) and hydrogen gas (H₂).
Write the unbalanced equation with products: C₂H₆(g) + H₂O(g) → CO₂(g) + H₂(g).
Balance the chemical equation: Ensure the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides of the equation. Start by balancing carbon atoms, then hydrogen atoms, and finally oxygen atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the law of conservation of mass is upheld, meaning that the number of atoms of each element must be the same on both sides of the equation. This involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to achieve balance. For example, in the reaction of ethane (C2H6) with water (H2O), one must determine the correct stoichiometric coefficients to balance the products formed.
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Catalysts in Reactions

A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In the given reaction, a catalyst is indicated, which suggests that the reaction may proceed more efficiently or at a lower temperature. Understanding the role of catalysts is crucial for predicting the behavior of reactions and optimizing conditions for desired outcomes.
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Thermochemistry and Heat in Reactions

Thermochemistry studies the heat changes associated with chemical reactions. The notation 'heat' in the reaction indicates that the process is endothermic or exothermic, depending on whether heat is absorbed or released. Recognizing how heat influences reaction dynamics helps in understanding reaction mechanisms and the energy profiles of reactants and products.
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