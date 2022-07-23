Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.

d. C 2 H 6 ( g ) + H 2 O ( g ) → c a t a l y s t h e a t C_2H_6\(\left\)(g\(\right\))+H_2O\(\left\)(g\(\right\))\(\overset{heat}{\underset{catalyst}\]\rightarrow\)} C 2 H 6 ( g ) + H 2 O ( g ) c a t a l ys t → h e a t