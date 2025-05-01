Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
d.
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
d.
Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(c) Is extremely toxic
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(d) BCl3 or AlCl3
Consider the elements C, Se, B, Sn, and Cl. Identify which of these elements:
c. Is the best electrical conductor
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:
Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.
(b) Explain why the fluorides of nitrogen and phosphorus have different molecular structures but the fluorides of carbon and silicon have the same molecular structure.