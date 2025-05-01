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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 22.45c
Chapter 22, Problem 22.45c

Consider the elements N, Si, Al, S, and F. Identify which of these elements:
c. Is a semiconductor

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a semiconductor is. A semiconductor is a substance, usually a solid chemical element or compound, that can conduct electricity under some conditions but not others, making it a good medium for the control of electrical current. Semiconductors are neither good conductors nor good insulators, they are in between.
Step 2: Identify the properties of the given elements. Nitrogen (N), Sulfur (S), and Fluorine (F) are nonmetals. Aluminum (Al) is a metal. Silicon (Si) is a metalloid.
Step 3: Recall that semiconductors are typically metalloids. Metalloids have properties of both metals and nonmetals, and include elements such as Silicon (Si), Germanium (Ge), and Arsenic (As).
Step 4: From the given elements, only Silicon (Si) is a metalloid.
Step 5: Therefore, Silicon (Si) is the semiconductor among the given elements.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Semiconductors

Semiconductors are materials that have electrical conductivity between that of conductors and insulators. They can conduct electricity under certain conditions, typically when energy is added, such as through heat or light. Common examples include silicon (Si) and germanium, which are widely used in electronic devices.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Metalloid Properties

Periodic Table and Element Properties

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties. Elements in the same group often exhibit similar characteristics. Understanding the position of an element in the periodic table helps predict its behavior, including whether it acts as a conductor, insulator, or semiconductor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Periodic Table History

Doping in Semiconductors

Doping is the process of adding impurities to a semiconductor to change its electrical properties. By introducing elements with different valence electrons, such as phosphorus or boron into silicon, the conductivity can be enhanced, allowing for better performance in electronic applications. This is crucial for the functionality of devices like transistors and diodes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:37
Metalloid Properties
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.

d. C2H6(g)+H2O(g)catalystheatC_2H_6\(\left\)(g\(\right\))+H_2O\(\left\)(g\(\right\))\(\overset{heat}{\underset{catalyst}\]\rightarrow\)}

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Textbook Question

Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.

(c) Is extremely toxic

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?

(d) BCl3 or AlCl3

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Textbook Question

Consider the elements C, Se, B, Sn, and Cl. Identify which of these elements:

c. Is the best electrical conductor

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Textbook Question

In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres

represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent

atoms or ions of the other element.

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other

element?

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Textbook Question

Consider the six second- and third-row elements in groups 4A–6A of the periodic table:


Possible structures for the binary fluorides of each of these elements in its highest oxidation state are shown below.


(b) Explain why the fluorides of nitrogen and phosphorus have different molecular structures but the fluorides of carbon and silicon have the same molecular structure.

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