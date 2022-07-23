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Ch.22 - The Main Group Elements
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.22 - The Main Group ElementsProblem 22.81c
Chapter 22, Problem 22.81c

Identify the group 3A element that best fits each of the following descriptions.
(c) Is extremely toxic

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1
Step 1: The group 3A elements in the periodic table are Boron (B), Aluminum (Al), Gallium (Ga), Indium (In), Thallium (Tl), and Nihonium (Nh).
Step 2: Among these elements, Thallium (Tl) is known to be extremely toxic. It is a heavy metal that can cause serious health problems if ingested or inhaled.
Step 3: Therefore, the group 3A element that best fits the description of being extremely toxic is Thallium (Tl).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Group 3A Elements

Group 3A elements, also known as Group 13 in the periodic table, include boron, aluminum, gallium, indium, and thallium. These elements exhibit a range of properties, from the metalloid nature of boron to the metallic characteristics of aluminum and thallium. Understanding their position in the periodic table helps in predicting their chemical behavior and toxicity.
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Group 3A vs. Group 2A Elements

Toxicity of Elements

Toxicity refers to the degree to which a substance can harm living organisms. In the context of Group 3A elements, certain elements like thallium and arsenic (though arsenic is technically in Group 5) are known for their high toxicity. Recognizing the toxicological profiles of these elements is crucial for safety and environmental considerations.
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Chemical Properties and Applications

The chemical properties of Group 3A elements vary significantly, influencing their applications and safety. For instance, thallium is used in specialized applications but is highly toxic, while aluminum is widely used in construction and packaging due to its non-toxic nature. Understanding these properties helps in identifying which element fits specific descriptions, such as toxicity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.

d. C2H6(g)+H2O(g)catalystheatC_2H_6\(\left\)(g\(\right\))+H_2O\(\left\)(g\(\right\))\(\overset{heat}{\underset{catalyst}\]\rightarrow\)}

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Textbook Question

Consider the elements N, Si, Al, S, and F. Identify which of these elements:

c. Is a semiconductor

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Textbook Question

Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?

(d) BCl3 or AlCl3

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Textbook Question

Consider the elements C, Se, B, Sn, and Cl. Identify which of these elements:

c. Is the best electrical conductor

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Textbook Question

In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres

represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent

atoms or ions of the other element.

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other

element?

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Textbook Question

Give one example from main-group chemistry that illustrates each of the following descriptions.

d. Polar molecule that violates the octet rule

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