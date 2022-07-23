Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
d.
Complete and balance the equation for each of the following reactions.
d.
Consider the elements N, Si, Al, S, and F. Identify which of these elements:
c. Is a semiconductor
Which compound in each of the following pairs is more ionic?
(d) BCl3 or AlCl3
Consider the elements C, Se, B, Sn, and Cl. Identify which of these elements:
c. Is the best electrical conductor
In the following pictures of binary hydrides, ivory spheres
represent H atoms or ions, and burgundy spheres represent
atoms or ions of the other element.
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(b) What is the oxidation state of hydrogen in compounds (1), (2), and (3)? What is the oxidation state of the other
element?
Give one example from main-group chemistry that illustrates each of the following descriptions.
d. Polar molecule that violates the octet rule