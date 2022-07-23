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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 117b
Chapter 3, Problem 117b

A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was then burned, yielding SO2 gas. The mass of the copper sulfide produced was 2.748 g. (b) What is its empirical formula?

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Determine the mass of sulfur that reacted by subtracting the mass of copper from the mass of copper sulfide: \( \text{mass of sulfur} = \text{mass of copper sulfide} - \text{mass of copper} \).
Convert the mass of copper to moles using its molar mass: \( \text{moles of copper} = \frac{\text{mass of copper}}{\text{molar mass of copper}} \).
Convert the mass of sulfur to moles using its molar mass: \( \text{moles of sulfur} = \frac{\text{mass of sulfur}}{\text{molar mass of sulfur}} \).
Determine the simplest whole number ratio of moles of copper to moles of sulfur by dividing each by the smallest number of moles calculated.
Use the mole ratio to write the empirical formula of the copper sulfide compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empirical Formula

The empirical formula of a compound represents the simplest whole-number ratio of the elements present in that compound. It is determined by calculating the moles of each element and then dividing by the smallest number of moles to find the simplest ratio. This formula does not provide information about the actual number of atoms in a molecule but rather the relative proportions of each element.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In this context, stoichiometry helps determine the moles of copper and sulfur that reacted to form copper sulfide, which is essential for finding the empirical formula.
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Mass Conservation

The law of conservation of mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle is crucial for calculating the mass of reactants and products. In this problem, the initial mass of copper and the mass of sulfur used can be related to the mass of the copper sulfide produced, allowing for the determination of the empirical formula based on the mass changes during the reaction.
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A mixture of FeO and Fe2O3 with a mass of 10.0 g is con-verted to 7.43 g of pure Fe metal. What are the amounts in grams of FeO and Fe2O3 in the original sample?

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Textbook Question

A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was then burned, yielding SO2 gas. The mass of the copper sulfide produced was 2.748 g. (a) What is the percent composition of copper sulfide?

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