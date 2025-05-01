A mixture of FeO and Fe2O3 with a mass of 10.0 g is con-verted to 7.43 g of pure Fe metal. What are the amounts in grams of FeO and Fe2O3 in the original sample?
A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was then burned, yielding SO2 gas. The mass of the copper sulfide produced was 2.748 g. (a) What is the percent composition of copper sulfide?
Key Concepts
Percent Composition
Stoichiometry
Chemical Reaction and Products
A copper wire having a mass of 2.196 g was allowed to react with an excess of sulfur. The excess sulfur was then burned, yielding SO2 gas. The mass of the copper sulfide produced was 2.748 g. (b) What is its empirical formula?
A compound of formula XCl3 reacts with aqueous AgNO3 to yield solid AgCl according to the following equation: When a solution containing 0.634 g of XCl3 was allowed to react with an excess of aqueous AgNO3, 1.68 g of solid AgCl was formed. What is the identity of the atom X?
Ammonium nitrate, a potential ingredient of terrorist bombs, can be made nonexplosive by addition of diammo-nium hydrogen phosphate, (NH4)2HPO4. Analysis of such a NH4NO3 - (NH4)2HPO4 mixture showed the mass percent of nitrogen to be 30.43%. What is the mass ratio of the two components in the mixture?