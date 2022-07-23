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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 40a
Chapter 3, Problem 40a

Balance the following equations. (a) SiCl4 + H2O → SiO2 + HCl

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Identify the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation: Si, Cl, H, and O.
Start by balancing the silicon (Si) atoms. There is 1 Si atom on both sides, so they are already balanced.
Next, balance the chlorine (Cl) atoms. There are 4 Cl atoms in SiCl_4, so you need 4 HCl molecules on the product side to balance the Cl atoms.
Now, balance the hydrogen (H) atoms. You have 4 H atoms in 4 HCl, so you need 2 H_2O molecules on the reactant side to provide 4 H atoms.
Finally, balance the oxygen (O) atoms. You have 2 O atoms in 2 H_2O, which matches the 2 O atoms in SiO_2. The equation is now balanced.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Coefficients are used to adjust the quantities of reactants and products to achieve balance.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on the balanced equation. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of each reactant is needed and how much product can be formed.
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Types of Chemical Reactions

Chemical reactions can be classified into several types, including synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, and double replacement. The reaction in the question is a hydrolysis reaction, where silicon tetrachloride reacts with water to produce silicon dioxide and hydrochloric acid. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the products and understanding the reaction mechanism.
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