Textbook Question
Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
1994
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Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (d) UO2 + HF → UF4 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (b) The spoilage of wine into vinegar: C2H6O + O2 → C2H4O2 + H2O
Balance the following equations. (b) P4O10 + H2O → H3PO4
Balance the following equations. (c) CaCN2 + H2O → CaCO3 + NH3
Balance the following equations. (d) NO2 + H2O → HNO3 + NO