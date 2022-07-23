Skip to main content
Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
Chapter 3, Problem 39c

Balance the following equations. (c) The burning of rocket fuel: C2H8N2 + N2O4 --> N2 + CO2 + H2O

Step 1: Identify the number of atoms of each element on both sides of the equation. In the reactants, we have 2 Carbon (C), 8 Hydrogen (H), 4 Nitrogen (N), and 4 Oxygen (O) atoms. In the products, we have 2 Nitrogen (N), 1 Carbon (C), 2 Oxygen (O), and 2 Hydrogen (H) atoms.
Step 2: Start balancing the equation by adjusting the coefficients of the compounds. Begin with the element that appears in the least number of compounds. In this case, start with Carbon (C). To balance the Carbon atoms, place a coefficient of 2 in front of CO<sub>2</sub> on the product side.
Step 3: Next, balance the Hydrogen atoms. To do this, place a coefficient of 4 in front of H<sub>2</sub>O on the product side.
Step 4: Now, balance the Nitrogen atoms. To do this, place a coefficient of 3 in front of N<sub>2</sub> on the product side.
Step 5: Finally, balance the Oxygen atoms. To do this, place a coefficient of 5 in front of N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>4</sub> on the reactant side. Now, the equation should be balanced with 2 Carbon (C), 8 Hydrogen (H), 10 Nitrogen (N), and 10 Oxygen (O) atoms on both sides of the equation.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it ensures that the law of conservation of mass is upheld.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves adjusting the coefficients of reactants and products to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This process is crucial because it reflects the conservation of mass, indicating that matter is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. Techniques such as the inspection method or algebraic methods can be used to achieve balance.
Combustion Reactions

Combustion reactions are a type of chemical reaction where a substance (usually a hydrocarbon) reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the context of the given equation, understanding the nature of combustion is important for identifying the products formed and the stoichiometric relationships involved in the reaction.
