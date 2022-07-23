Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations, as it ensures that the law of conservation of mass is upheld. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves adjusting the coefficients of reactants and products to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This process is crucial because it reflects the conservation of mass, indicating that matter is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. Techniques such as the inspection method or algebraic methods can be used to achieve balance. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations