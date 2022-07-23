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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 84b
Chapter 3, Problem 84b

The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).
WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced
(b) How many grams of bismuth react with 150.0 g of WCl6?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. Start by balancing the number of tungsten (W) atoms, chlorine (Cl) atoms, and bismuth (Bi) atoms on both sides of the equation.
Step 2: Calculate the molar mass of WCl_6 using the atomic masses of tungsten (W) and chlorine (Cl).
Step 3: Convert the given mass of WCl_6 (150.0 g) to moles using its molar mass.
Step 4: Use the stoichiometry of the balanced equation to determine the moles of bismuth (Bi) required to react with the calculated moles of WCl_6.
Step 5: Calculate the mass of bismuth needed by multiplying the moles of bismuth by its molar mass.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate how much of each substance is needed or produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for solving problems involving mass, moles, and the ratios of reactants and products.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule. Knowing the molar mass of reactants and products is crucial for converting between grams and moles, which is necessary for stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is important because it reflects the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation provides the correct stoichiometric ratios needed to calculate the amounts of reactants and products involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).

WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced

(c) When 228 g of WCl6 react with 175 g of Bi, how much W6Cl12 is formed based on the limiting reactant?

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Textbook Question

Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, a substance used in the synthesis of many pharmaceutical agents, can be prepared by reaction of NaH with B2H6 according to the equation 2 NaH + B2H6 → 2 NaBH4

(b) Which reactant is limiting, and how many grams of the excess reactant will be left over?

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Textbook Question

The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).

WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced

(a) Balance the equation.

765
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Textbook Question
If 1.87 g of acetic acid (CH3COOH) reacts with 2.31 g of isopentyl alcohol (C5H12O) to give 2.96 g of isopentyl acetate (C7H14O2), what is the percent yield of the reaction?
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Textbook Question
If 3.42 g of K2PtCl4 and 1.61 g of NH3 give 2.08 g of cispla-tin (Problem 3.81), what is the percent yield of the reaction?
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Textbook Question

Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, a substance used in the synthesis of many pharmaceutical agents, can be prepared by reaction of NaH with B2H6 according to the equation 2 NaH + B2H6 → 2 NaBH4

(a) How many grams of NaBH4 can be prepared by reaction between 8.55 g of NaH and 6.75 g of B2H6?

944
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