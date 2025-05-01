The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).
WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced
(b) How many grams of bismuth react with 150.0 g of WCl6?
The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).
WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced
(b) How many grams of bismuth react with 150.0 g of WCl6?
Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, a substance used in the synthesis of many pharmaceutical agents, can be prepared by reaction of NaH with B2H6 according to the equation 2 NaH + B2H6 → 2 NaBH4
(b) Which reactant is limiting, and how many grams of the excess reactant will be left over?
The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).
WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced
(a) Balance the equation.
Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, a substance used in the synthesis of many pharmaceutical agents, can be prepared by reaction of NaH with B2H6 according to the equation 2 NaH + B2H6 → 2 NaBH4
(a) How many grams of NaBH4 can be prepared by reaction between 8.55 g of NaH and 6.75 g of B2H6?