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Ch.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical Reactions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.3 - Mass Relationships in Chemical ReactionsProblem 84c
Chapter 3, Problem 84c

The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).
WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced
(c) When 228 g of WCl6 react with 175 g of Bi, how much W6Cl12 is formed based on the limiting reactant?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: \[ 6 \text{WCl}_6 + 6 \text{Bi} \rightarrow \text{W}_6\text{Cl}_{12} + 6 \text{BiCl}_3 \]
Calculate the molar mass of WCl6 and Bi using the periodic table.
Determine the number of moles of WCl6 and Bi by dividing the given masses by their respective molar masses.
Identify the limiting reactant by comparing the mole ratio of WCl6 to Bi from the balanced equation with the calculated moles.
Use the moles of the limiting reactant to calculate the moles of W6Cl12 formed, then convert it to grams using its molar mass.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. In a reaction, if one reactant is present in a lesser amount than required by the stoichiometric ratios, it limits the formation of products. Identifying the limiting reactant is crucial for calculating the yield of the desired product.
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Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the amounts of substances consumed and produced. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for calculating how much product can be formed from given amounts of reactants.
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Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. Knowing the molar mass of reactants and products is necessary for converting between grams and moles, which is vital for stoichiometric calculations in chemical reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).

WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced

(b) How many grams of bismuth react with 150.0 g of WCl6?

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Textbook Question

Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, a substance used in the synthesis of many pharmaceutical agents, can be prepared by reaction of NaH with B2H6 according to the equation 2 NaH + B2H6 → 2 NaBH4

(b) Which reactant is limiting, and how many grams of the excess reactant will be left over?

723
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Textbook Question

The reaction of tungsten hexachloride (WCl6) with bismuth gives hexatungsten dodecachloride (W6Cl12).

WCl6 + Bi → W6Cl12 + BiCl3 Unbalanced

(a) Balance the equation.

765
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Textbook Question
If 3.42 g of K2PtCl4 and 1.61 g of NH3 give 2.08 g of cispla-tin (Problem 3.81), what is the percent yield of the reaction?
603
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Textbook Question
Urea, a substance commonly used as a fertilizer, has the for-mula CH4N2O. What is its percent composition by mass?
895
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Textbook Question

Sodium borohydride, NaBH4, a substance used in the synthesis of many pharmaceutical agents, can be prepared by reaction of NaH with B2H6 according to the equation 2 NaH + B2H6 → 2 NaBH4

(a) How many grams of NaBH4 can be prepared by reaction between 8.55 g of NaH and 6.75 g of B2H6?

944
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