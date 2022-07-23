Textbook Question
How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (d) H2O
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How many grams are in a mole of each of the following substances? (d) H2O
What is the molecular weight of cholesterol if 0.5731 mol weighs 221.6 g?
How many moles of ions are in 27.5 g of MgCl2
The 'lead' in lead pencils is actually almost pure carbon, and the mass of a period mark made by a lead pencil is about 0.0001 g. How many carbon atoms are in the period?
How many moles of anions are in 35.6 g of AlF3?
Iron(II) sulfate, FeSO4, is prescribed for the treatment of anemia. How many moles of FeSO4 are present in a standard 300 mg tablet? How many iron(II) ions?