Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 109b
Chapter 4, Problem 109b

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (b) CuSO4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the oxidation number of oxygen in compounds, which is typically -2.
Recognize that the oxidation number of sulfur in sulfate (SO₄²⁻) is usually +6.
Calculate the total oxidation number for the four oxygen atoms in sulfate: 4 * (-2) = -8.
Set up the equation for the sulfate ion: x (oxidation number of sulfur) + (-8) = -2 (overall charge of sulfate), and solve for x.
Determine the oxidation number of copper (Cu) by knowing that the compound is neutral, so the sum of oxidation numbers in CuSO₄ must equal zero. Use the known oxidation numbers to find the oxidation state of copper.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Numbers

Oxidation numbers are a way to keep track of electrons in chemical compounds. They indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a molecule, helping to determine how electrons are transferred during chemical reactions. The oxidation number of an element can be positive, negative, or zero, depending on its electron gain or loss relative to its elemental state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:42
Oxidation Numbers

Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, such as: the oxidation number of an atom in its elemental form is zero; for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion; in compounds, hydrogen typically has an oxidation number of +1, while oxygen usually has -2. These rules help systematically determine the oxidation states of elements in various compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Oxidation Number Rules

Copper(II) Sulfate (CuSO4)

Copper(II) sulfate, or CuSO4, is a compound where copper has an oxidation state of +2. The sulfate ion (SO4) has a charge of -2, which is balanced by the +2 charge from copper. Understanding the structure and oxidation states in CuSO4 is essential for correctly assigning oxidation numbers to each element in the compound.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Exceptions (II)
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (c) CH2O

516
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (d) Mn2O7

622
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (a) VOCl3

472
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (e) OsO4

318
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (e) KClO3

1108
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (f) HNO3

592
views