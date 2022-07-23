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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 109c
Chapter 4, Problem 109c

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (c) CH2O

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Identify the oxidation number of hydrogen (H) in most compounds, which is typically +1.
Identify the oxidation number of oxygen (O) in most compounds, which is typically -2.
Let the oxidation number of carbon (C) be x.
Set up the equation based on the compound CH2O: x + 2(+1) + (-2) = 0.
Solve the equation for x to find the oxidation number of carbon (C).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Numbers

Oxidation numbers are a way to keep track of electrons in chemical compounds. They indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a molecule, helping to determine how electrons are distributed among atoms. The rules for assigning oxidation numbers include that the oxidation number of an element in its elemental form is zero, and for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion.
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Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, such as hydrogen typically having an oxidation number of +1, oxygen usually being -2, and the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound equaling zero. In polyatomic ions, the sum of oxidation numbers equals the charge of the ion. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately determining oxidation states in compounds.
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Chemical Structure of CH2O

The chemical structure of CH2O, also known as formaldehyde, consists of one carbon atom bonded to two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. This structure is crucial for determining the oxidation states of each element. The arrangement of atoms influences the distribution of electrons, which is fundamental when applying the rules for oxidation numbers.
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