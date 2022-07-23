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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 108d
Chapter 4, Problem 108d

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (d) CH2Cl2

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1
Step 1: Understand that the sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound is zero.
Step 2: Assign the oxidation number of hydrogen (H) as +1. Since there are two hydrogen atoms, their total contribution is +2.
Step 3: Assign the oxidation number of chlorine (Cl) as -1. Since there are two chlorine atoms, their total contribution is -2.
Step 4: Let the oxidation number of carbon (C) be x. Set up the equation based on the sum of oxidation numbers: x + 2(+1) + 2(-1) = 0.
Step 5: Solve the equation for x to find the oxidation number of carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Numbers

Oxidation numbers are a way to keep track of electrons in chemical compounds. They indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a molecule, helping to identify how many electrons an atom has gained, lost, or shared. The rules for assigning oxidation numbers include that the oxidation number of an element in its elemental form is zero, and for monoatomic ions, it equals the charge of the ion.
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Common Oxidation States

Certain elements have common oxidation states that are frequently encountered in compounds. For example, hydrogen typically has an oxidation number of +1, while chlorine usually has an oxidation number of -1. Understanding these common states is essential for accurately assigning oxidation numbers in more complex molecules.
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Sum of Oxidation Numbers

The sum of the oxidation numbers in a neutral compound must equal zero. This principle is crucial when determining the oxidation numbers of individual elements within a compound. For example, in CH2Cl2, the total oxidation number must balance out to zero, guiding the assignment of oxidation states to carbon, hydrogen, and chlorine.
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