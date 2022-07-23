Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 108b
Chapter 4, Problem 108b

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (b) SO3

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of oxidation numbers. Oxidation numbers are used to keep track of electrons in atoms during chemical reactions.
Step 2: Recall the general rules for assigning oxidation numbers. For example, the oxidation number of oxygen is usually -2.
Step 3: Identify the compound in question, which is \( \text{SO}_3 \).
Step 4: Assign the oxidation number of -2 to each oxygen atom in \( \text{SO}_3 \). Since there are three oxygen atoms, the total oxidation number for oxygen is \(-2 \times 3 = -6\).
Step 5: Determine the oxidation number of sulfur. The sum of oxidation numbers in a neutral compound is zero. Therefore, the oxidation number of sulfur must be +6 to balance the -6 from the oxygen atoms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation Number

An oxidation number is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a compound, reflecting its degree of oxidation or reduction. It helps in understanding electron transfer in redox reactions. The oxidation number can be positive, negative, or zero, depending on the atom's electron configuration and bonding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:42
Oxidation Numbers

Rules for Assigning Oxidation Numbers

There are specific rules for assigning oxidation numbers, such as: the oxidation number of an element in its standard state is zero, the oxidation number of a monoatomic ion equals its charge, and in compounds, oxygen typically has an oxidation number of -2, while hydrogen is usually +1. These rules provide a systematic approach to determine oxidation states in various compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:13
Oxidation Number Rules

Sulfur Trioxide (SO3)

Sulfur trioxide (SO3) is a chemical compound consisting of one sulfur atom and three oxygen atoms. In this compound, the oxidation state of sulfur can be determined by applying the rules for oxidation numbers, particularly considering that oxygen has an oxidation number of -2. This understanding is crucial for correctly assigning oxidation numbers in SO3.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:22
Hess's Law and Equilibrium Constant
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many milliliters of 2.00 M HCl must be added to neutralize the following solutions? (b) A mixture of 0.120 M NaOH (350.0 mL) and 0.190 M HBr (150.0 mL)

485
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (c) COCl

360
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (d) CH2Cl2

652
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (a) NO2

434
views
Textbook Question
If the following solutions are mixed, is the resulting solution acidic, basic, or neutral?(a) 65.0 mL of 0.0500 M HClO4 and 40.0 mL of 0.0750 M NaOH
772
views
Textbook Question

Assign oxidation numbers to each element in the following compounds. (e) KClO3

1108
views