Molarity Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (M). In this question, the molarity of NaOCl (0.0985 M) indicates how many moles of bleach are present in a given volume, which is essential for calculating the amount of butanethiol that can react.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding the stoichiometric ratios between NaOCl and butanethiol is crucial for determining how much butanethiol can be deodorized by the available bleach, as it allows for the conversion of moles of one substance to moles of another.