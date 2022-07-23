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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 118a
Chapter 4, Problem 118a

Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (a)

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Identify the oxidation states of each element in the reactants and products.
Determine the change in oxidation state for each element from reactants to products.
The element whose oxidation state increases is oxidized.
The element whose oxidation state decreases is reduced.
Summarize which element is oxidized and which is reduced based on the changes in oxidation states.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. These processes always occur simultaneously in a redox reaction, where one species is oxidized and another is reduced.
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Oxidation States

Oxidation states (or oxidation numbers) are a way to keep track of electron transfer in chemical reactions. Each element in a compound is assigned an oxidation state based on its electron configuration and bonding. Understanding oxidation states helps identify which elements are oxidized and reduced in a reaction, as the changes in these states indicate the flow of electrons.
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Half-Reactions

Half-reactions are a method of breaking down redox reactions into two separate equations: one for oxidation and one for reduction. This approach allows for a clearer understanding of the electron transfer process. By analyzing half-reactions, one can easily determine which species is oxidized and which is reduced, facilitating the identification of changes in oxidation states.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (b)

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Textbook Question
Tell for each of the following substances whether the oxidation number increases or decreases in a redox reaction.(a) An oxidizing agent (b) A reducing agent (c) A substance undergoing oxidation (d) A substance undergoing reduction
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Textbook Question

Use the activity series of metals (Table 4.5) to predict the outcome of each of the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a)

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Textbook Question
Where in the periodic table are the best reducing agents found? The best oxidizing agents?
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Textbook Question

Nitrogen can have several different oxidation numbers ranging in value from -3 to +5. (a) Write the formula and give the name of the nitrogen oxide compound in which nitrogen has an oxidation number of +1, +2, +4, and +5.

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Textbook Question

Which element is oxidized and which is reduced in each of the following reactions? (b)

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