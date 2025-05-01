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Ch.5 - Periodicity & Electronic Structure of Atoms
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.5 - Periodicity & Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 111e
Chapter 5, Problem 111e

Given the subshells 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p and 3d, identify those that meet the following descriptions. (e) Contains the outermost electrons in a beryllium atom

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the electron configuration of a beryllium atom. Beryllium (Be) has an atomic number of 4, which means it has 4 electrons in its neutral state.
Step 2: Write down the electron configuration of beryllium. The electron configuration of beryllium is 1s² 2s². This means that there are 2 electrons in the 1s subshell and 2 electrons in the 2s subshell.
Step 3: Identify the outermost electrons. The outermost electrons are the electrons in the highest energy level. In this case, the highest energy level is 2.
Step 4: Identify the subshell that contains the outermost electrons. In the case of beryllium, the outermost electrons are in the 2s subshell.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For beryllium, which has an atomic number of 4, the electron configuration is 1s² 2s². This means that the first two electrons occupy the 1s subshell, and the next two occupy the 2s subshell, making the 2s subshell the one that contains the outermost electrons.
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Electron Configuration Example

Subshells and Orbitals

Subshells are divisions of electron shells that contain orbitals, where electrons are likely to be found. The subshells are designated as s, p, d, and f, with s subshells holding a maximum of 2 electrons, p subshells holding up to 6, and d subshells holding up to 10. In the context of beryllium, the relevant subshells are 1s and 2s, with the 2s being the outermost.
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Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in chemical bonding. For beryllium, the two electrons in the 2s subshell are considered valence electrons, as they are the highest energy electrons and determine the atom's reactivity and bonding behavior. Understanding valence electrons is crucial for predicting how an element will interact with others.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given the subshells 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p and 3d, identify those that meet the following descriptions. (f) Can contain two electrons, both with spin ms = +1/2

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Textbook Question
Cyclooctatetraene dianion, C8H8 2-, is an organic ion with the structure shown. Considering only the p bonds and not the s bonds, cyclooctatetraene dianion can be described by the following energy diagrams of its p molecular orbitals:

(d) Based on your MO energy diagram, is the dianion paramagnetic or diamagnetic?
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Textbook Question

Given the subshells 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p and 3d, identify those that meet the following descriptions. (b) Can have ml = -1

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Textbook Question
Assuming that g orbitals fill according to Hund's rule, what is the atomic number of the first element to have a filled g orbital?
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Textbook Question

Given the subshells 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p and 3d, identify those that meet the following descriptions. (a) Has l = 2

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