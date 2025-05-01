Subshells and Orbitals

Subshells are divisions of electron shells that contain orbitals, where electrons are likely to be found. The subshells are designated as s, p, d, and f, with s subshells holding a maximum of 2 electrons, p subshells holding up to 6, and d subshells holding up to 10. In the context of beryllium, the relevant subshells are 1s and 2s, with the 2s being the outermost.