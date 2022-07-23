Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Periodicity & Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.5 - Periodicity & Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 133
Chapter 5, Problem 133

X rays with a wavelength of 1.54 * 10-10 m are produced when a copper metal target is bombarded with high-energy electrons that have been accelerated by a voltage difference of 30,000 V. The kinetic energy of the electrons equals the product of the voltage difference and the electronic charge in coulombs, where 1 volt-coulomb = 1 J. (a) What is the kinetic energy in joules and the de Broglie wavelength in meters of an electron that has been accel-erated by a voltage difference of 30,000 V?

Calculate the kinetic energy (KE) of the electron using the formula KE = e * V, where 'e' is the elementary charge (approximately 1.602 x 10^-19 coulombs) and 'V' is the voltage difference (30,000 V).
Convert the kinetic energy from electron volts (eV) to joules (J) if necessary, using the conversion factor 1 eV = 1.602 x 10^-19 J.
Calculate the momentum (p) of the electron using the formula p = \sqrt{2mKE}, where 'm' is the mass of the electron (approximately 9.109 x 10^-31 kg).
Determine the de Broglie wavelength (\lambda) of the electron using the formula \lambda = \frac{h}{p}, where 'h' is the Planck constant (approximately 6.626 x 10^-34 Js).
Substitute the values of 'h' and 'p' into the de Broglie wavelength formula to find the wavelength in meters.

Kinetic Energy of Electrons

The kinetic energy (KE) of an electron accelerated through a voltage difference (V) can be calculated using the formula KE = eV, where e is the elementary charge (approximately 1.602 x 10^-19 coulombs). This relationship shows that the energy gained by the electron is directly proportional to the voltage it is accelerated through, allowing us to convert voltage into energy measured in joules.
de Broglie Wavelength

The de Broglie wavelength (λ) of a particle, such as an electron, is given by the formula λ = h/p, where h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 Js) and p is the momentum of the particle. For an electron, momentum can be expressed as p = mv, where m is the mass of the electron and v is its velocity. This concept illustrates the wave-particle duality of matter, indicating that particles can exhibit wave-like properties.
Relationship Between Voltage and Electron Velocity

When an electron is accelerated through a voltage, it gains kinetic energy that can be related to its velocity. The relationship can be derived from the kinetic energy formula, KE = 0.5mv^2, allowing us to express the velocity in terms of the voltage. This understanding is crucial for calculating the de Broglie wavelength, as it requires knowledge of the electron's velocity after being accelerated by the given voltage.
Related Practice
Textbook Question
One watt (W) is equal to 1 J/s. Assuming that 5.0% of the energy output of a 75 W light bulb is visible light and that the average wavelength of the light is 550 nm, how many photons are emitted by the light bulb each second?
Textbook Question
Microwave ovens work by irradiating food with microwave radiation, which is absorbed and converted into heat. Assum-ing that radiation with l = 15.0 cm is used, that all the energy is converted to heat, and that 4.184 J is needed to raise the temperature of 1.00 g of water by 1.00 °C, how many photons are necessary to raise the temperature of a 350 mL cup of water from 20 °C to 95 °C?
Textbook Question
The amount of energy necessary to remove an electron from an atom is a quantity called the ionization energy, Ei. This energy can be measured by a technique called photoelectron spectroscopy, in which light of wavelength l is directed at an atom, causing an electron to be ejected. The kinetic energy of the ejected electron (Ek) is measured by determining its veloc-ity, v (Ek = mv2/2), and Ei is then calculated using the conservation of energy principle. That is, the energy of the incident light equals Ei plus Ek. What is the ionization energy of selenium atoms in kilojoules per mole if light with l = 48.2 nm produces electrons with a velocity of 2.371 * 106 m/s? The mass, m, of an electron is 9.109 * 10-31 kg.
Textbook Question
In the Bohr model of atomic structure, electrons are constrained to orbit a nucleus at specific distances, given by the equation

where r is the radius of the orbit, Z is the charge on the nucleus, a0 is the Bohr radius and has a value of 5.292 * 10-11 m, and n is a positive integer (n = 1, 2, 3...) like a principal quantum number. Furthermore, Bohr concluded that the energy level E of an electron in a given orbit is

where e is the charge on an electron. Derive an equation that will let you calculate the difference ∆E between any two energy levels. What relation does your equation have to the Balmer–Rydberg equation?
Textbook Question
Assume that the rules for quantum numbers are different and that the spin quantum number ms can have any of three values, ms = -1/2, 0, +1/2, while all other rules remain the same. (a) Draw an orbital-filling diagram for the element with Z = 25, showing the individual electrons in the outer-most subshell as up arrows, down arrows, or 0. How many partially filled orbitals does the element have?
Textbook Question

A minimum energy of 7.21⨉10-19 J is required to produce the photoelectric effect in chromium metal. (a) What is the minimum frequency of light needed to remove an electron from chromium?

