Trends in Ionization Energies

The trends in ionization energies across the periodic table reveal that elements in the same group have lower ionization energies than those in the same period. As you move from left to right across a period, the ionization energy increases due to the greater effective nuclear charge experienced by the outer electrons. A large jump in ionization energy values indicates the removal of an electron from a much more stable electron configuration, often suggesting the element is nearing a noble gas configuration.