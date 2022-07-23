Textbook Question
Take a guess. What do you think is a likely ground-state electron configuration for the sodium ion, Na+, formed by loss of an electron from a neutral sodium atom?
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Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2+, and Fe3+. (b) What are the n and l quantum numbers of the electron removed on going from Fe2+ to Fe3+?
Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2++, and Fe3+. (c) The third ionization energy of Fe is Ei3 = +2952 kJ/mol. What is the longest wavelength of light that could ionize Fe2+(g) to Fe3+(g)?