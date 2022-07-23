Skip to main content
Ch.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding Theory
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.6 - Ionic Compounds: Periodic Trends and Bonding TheoryProblem 105
Chapter 6, Problem 105

The ionization energy of an atom can be measured by photo-electron spectroscopy, in which light of wavelength l is directed at an atom, causing an electron to be ejected. The kinetic energy of the ejected electron 1EK2 is measured by determining its velocity, v since EK = 1/2 mv2. The Ei is then calculated using the relationship that the energy of the inci-dent light equals the sum of Ei plus EK. (a) What is the ionization energy of rubidium atoms in kilo-joules per mole if light with l = 58.4 nm produces elec-trons with a velocity of 2.450 * 106m/s? (The mass of an electron is 9.109 * 10-31 kg.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Calculate the energy of the incident light (E) using the formula E = hc/\(\lambda\), where h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 J s), c is the speed of light (3.00 x 10^8 m/s), and \(\lambda\) is the wavelength of the light (58.4 nm converted to meters).
Calculate the kinetic energy (EK) of the ejected electron using the formula EK = 1/2 mv^2, where m is the mass of an electron (9.109 x 10^-31 kg) and v is the velocity of the electron (2.450 x 10^6 m/s).
Use the relationship that the energy of the incident light equals the sum of the ionization energy (Ei) and the kinetic energy of the ejected electron (EK) to set up the equation: E = Ei + EK.
Solve the equation from step 3 for the ionization energy (Ei) by rearranging it to Ei = E - EK.
Convert the ionization energy (Ei) from joules to kilo-joules per mole by multiplying by Avogadro's number (6.022 x 10^23 mol^-1) and dividing by 1000 to convert joules to kilo-joules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy

Ionization energy is the amount of energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a crucial property that reflects the strength of the attraction between the nucleus and the electrons. Higher ionization energy indicates a stronger hold on the electrons, while lower ionization energy suggests that electrons can be removed more easily.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:19
Ionization Energy

Photoelectron Spectroscopy

Photoelectron spectroscopy is an experimental technique used to study the energy levels of electrons in atoms. In this method, photons of light are directed at an atom, causing the ejection of electrons. By measuring the kinetic energy of these ejected electrons, one can infer the ionization energy and gain insights into the electronic structure of the atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:31
Photoelectric Effect

Kinetic Energy of Electrons

The kinetic energy (KE) of an ejected electron is calculated using the formula KE = 1/2 mv², where m is the mass of the electron and v is its velocity. This relationship is essential for determining how much energy the electron possesses after being ejected, which is then used to calculate the ionization energy by considering the energy of the incident light.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:34
Kinetic & Potential Energy
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Take a guess. What do you think is a likely ground-state electron configuration for the sodium ion, Na+, formed by loss of an electron from a neutral sodium atom?
601
views
Textbook Question

Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2+, and Fe3+. (b) What are the n and l quantum numbers of the electron removed on going from Fe2+ to Fe3+?

1009
views
Textbook Question
One method for calculating Zeff is to use the equation

where E is the energy necessary to remove an electron from an atom and n is the principal quantum number of the elec-tron. Use this equation to calculate Zeff values for the highest-energy electrons in potassium (E = 418.8 kJ/mol) and krypton (E = 1350.7 kJ/mol).
1040
views
Textbook Question
Order the following atoms according to increasing atomic radius: S, F, O.
771
views
Textbook Question

Iron is commonly found as Fe, Fe2++, and Fe3+. (c) The third ionization energy of Fe is Ei3 = +2952 kJ/mol. What is the longest wavelength of light that could ionize Fe2+(g) to Fe3+(g)?

1646
views