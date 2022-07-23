Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. For example, the electron configuration of a neutral sodium atom (Na) is 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s¹, showing that it has one electron in the outermost shell.
Electron Configuration Example
Ion Formation
Ion formation occurs when an atom gains or loses electrons, resulting in a charged particle. A sodium ion (Na+) is formed when a neutral sodium atom loses one electron from its outermost shell. This loss leads to a stable electron configuration similar to that of the noble gas neon, making the ion more stable.
Ground State
The ground state of an atom refers to the lowest energy configuration of its electrons. In this state, electrons occupy the lowest available energy levels according to the Aufbau principle. For the sodium ion (Na+), the ground-state electron configuration reflects the removal of one electron from the neutral sodium atom, resulting in a configuration of 1s² 2s² 2p⁶, which is stable and fully filled.
Ground State Electron Configurations