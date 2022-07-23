Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot Structures
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot StructuresProblem 40
Chapter 7, Problem 40

Match the following descriptions with the type of bond (ionic, nonpolar covalent, covalent). (a) One or more electrons are transferred from a metal to a nonmetal atom.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key characteristics of the bond described in the problem.
Recognize that the transfer of electrons typically occurs between a metal and a nonmetal.
Recall that when electrons are transferred, the resulting bond is usually ionic.
Understand that ionic bonds form between atoms with significantly different electronegativities.
Match the description 'One or more electrons are transferred from a metal to a nonmetal atom' with the type of bond: ionic.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Bonding

Ionic bonding occurs when one atom donates one or more electrons to another atom, resulting in the formation of charged ions. Typically, this involves a metal atom losing electrons to become a positively charged cation, while a nonmetal atom gains those electrons to become a negatively charged anion. The electrostatic attraction between these oppositely charged ions creates a strong bond, characteristic of ionic compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:49
Chemical Bonds

Covalent Bonding

Covalent bonding involves the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, usually between nonmetals. In this type of bond, atoms achieve stability by sharing electrons, which allows them to fill their outer electron shells. Covalent bonds can be single, double, or triple, depending on the number of shared electron pairs, and they can vary in polarity based on the electronegativity of the bonded atoms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:03
Chemical Bonds

Nonpolar Covalent Bonding

Nonpolar covalent bonding occurs when two identical nonmetal atoms share electrons equally, resulting in no charge separation. This type of bond typically forms between atoms with similar electronegativities, such as in diatomic molecules like O2 or N2. Because the electron distribution is symmetrical, nonpolar covalent bonds do not create dipoles, making these molecules generally nonpolar in nature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:03
Chemical Bonds
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What general trends in electronegativity occur in the periodic table?

657
views
Textbook Question

Electrostatic potential maps of acetaldehyde (C2H4), ethane (C2H6), ethanol (C2H6O), and fluorethane (C2H5F) are shown. Which do you think is which? (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

465
views
Textbook Question
Why do two atoms come together to form a covalent bond?(a) Attractive forces between the positively charged nuclei and the electrons in both atoms occur when the atoms are close together.(b) Repulsive forces between protons in the nuclei of the two atoms are minimized when the atoms are close together.(c) Repulsive forces between electrons in the two atoms are minimized when the atoms are close together.
953
views
Textbook Question

Use formal charge to select which resonance structure makes the largest contribution to the resonance hybrid. (LO 7.16) (a) Structure I (b) Structure II (c) Structure III (d) All structures are equivalent and make the same contri-bution to the resonance hybrid. (I)

(II)

(III)

606
views
Textbook Question
Explain the difference in the bond dissociation energies for the following bonds: (C-F, 450 kJ/mol), (N-F, 270 kJ/mol), (O-F, 180 kJ/mol), (F-F, 159 kJ/mol).
1182
views
Textbook Question
The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of thalidomide, a drug that causes birth defects when taken by expectant mothers but is valuable for its use against leprosy. The lines indicate only the connections between atoms, not whether the bonds are single, double, or triple. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H). Give the formula of thalidomide, and indicate the positions of multiple bonds and lone pairs.

667
views