Textbook Question
What general trends in electronegativity occur in the periodic table?
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What general trends in electronegativity occur in the periodic table?
Electrostatic potential maps of acetaldehyde (C2H4), ethane (C2H6), ethanol (C2H6O), and fluorethane (C2H5F) are shown. Which do you think is which? (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Use formal charge to select which resonance structure makes the largest contribution to the resonance hybrid. (LO 7.16) (a) Structure I (b) Structure II (c) Structure III (d) All structures are equivalent and make the same contri-bution to the resonance hybrid. (I)
(II)
(III)