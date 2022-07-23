What general trends in electronegativity occur in the periodic table?
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Electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract electrons towards itself in a chemical bond.
In the periodic table, electronegativity generally increases across a period from left to right. This is because the number of protons in the nucleus increases, which enhances the nucleus's ability to attract electrons.
Electronegativity generally decreases down a group. As you move down a group, the atomic radius increases due to the addition of electron shells, which reduces the nucleus's pull on the valence electrons.
The most electronegative element is fluorine, located at the top right of the periodic table, excluding the noble gases.
Noble gases are typically not assigned electronegativity values because they usually do not form bonds with other elements due to their full valence electron shells.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electronegativity
Electronegativity is a measure of an atom's ability to attract and hold onto electrons when it forms a chemical bond. It is a key factor in determining the nature of bonds between atoms, influencing whether they are ionic or covalent. The most commonly used scale for electronegativity is the Pauling scale, where fluorine is the most electronegative element.
Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. Key trends include electronegativity, atomic radius, ionization energy, and electron affinity. Understanding these trends helps in predicting how elements will react chemically and their bonding behavior.
In the periodic table, electronegativity generally increases from left to right across a period and decreases from top to bottom within a group. This is due to the increasing nuclear charge attracting electrons more strongly across a period, while the addition of electron shells down a group increases distance and shielding, reducing the nucleus's pull on bonding electrons.