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Ch.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot Structures
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot StructuresProblem 76
Chapter 7, Problem 76

Which compound do you expect to have the stronger N-N bond, N2H2 or N2H4? Explain.

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1
Identify the types of bonds present in each compound: N2H2 has a double bond between the nitrogen atoms, while N2H4 has a single bond between the nitrogen atoms.
Recall that double bonds are generally stronger than single bonds due to the presence of both a sigma (σ) bond and a pi (π) bond, whereas single bonds only have a sigma (σ) bond.
Consider the bond order, which is the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms. A higher bond order typically indicates a stronger bond. N2H2 has a bond order of 2, while N2H4 has a bond order of 1.
Analyze the molecular structure: N2H2 is diazene, which has a planar structure allowing for effective overlap of p orbitals, contributing to the strength of the double bond.
Conclude that N2H2, with its double bond, is expected to have the stronger N-N bond compared to the single bond in N2H4.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Order

Bond order refers to the number of chemical bonds between a pair of atoms. In general, a higher bond order indicates a stronger bond. For nitrogen compounds, the bond order can be influenced by the presence of lone pairs and the overall molecular structure, affecting the strength of the N-N bond in N2H2 and N2H4.
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Hybridization

Hybridization is the concept of mixing atomic orbitals to form new hybrid orbitals that can accommodate bonding. In nitrogen compounds, the hybridization state can affect bond angles and bond strengths. For example, N2H2 has sp2 hybridization, while N2H4 has sp3 hybridization, which can influence the N-N bond strength.
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Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the repulsion between atoms due to their physical size and spatial arrangement. In N2H4, the presence of additional hydrogen atoms creates more steric hindrance compared to N2H2, potentially weakening the N-N bond. Understanding steric effects is crucial for predicting bond strength in molecular structures.
Related Practice
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