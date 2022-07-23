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Ch.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot Structures
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.7 - Covalent Bonding and Electron-Dot StructuresProblem 14
Chapter 7, Problem 14

Which is the best electron-dot structure for the thiosulfate ion (S2O3 2-) based on the rules of formal charge? (LO 7.16)(a) (b) (c) (d)

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Step 1: Determine the total number of valence electrons for the thiosulfate ion (S_2O_3^{2-}). Sulfur has 6 valence electrons, oxygen has 6, and the ion has a 2- charge, so add 2 extra electrons.
Step 2: Draw a skeletal structure for the ion. Typically, the less electronegative atom (sulfur) is central, so arrange the atoms as O-S-S-O-O.
Step 3: Distribute the valence electrons around the atoms to satisfy the octet rule, starting with the outer atoms (oxygen) and then the central atoms (sulfur).
Step 4: Calculate the formal charge for each atom in the structure. The formal charge is calculated as: Formal Charge = (Valence electrons) - (Non-bonding electrons) - 0.5*(Bonding electrons).
Step 5: Adjust the structure to minimize formal charges, aiming for the most stable structure where the formal charges are closest to zero, and negative charges are on the more electronegative atoms (oxygen).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron-Dot Structures

Electron-dot structures, or Lewis structures, represent the valence electrons of atoms within a molecule. They illustrate how electrons are shared or transferred between atoms, helping to visualize bonding and lone pairs. Understanding these structures is crucial for predicting molecular geometry and reactivity.
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Formal Charge

Formal charge is a theoretical charge assigned to an atom in a molecule, calculated based on the number of valence electrons, the number of non-bonding electrons, and half the number of bonding electrons. It helps determine the most stable electron-dot structure by minimizing the formal charges across the molecule, guiding the selection of the best resonance structure.
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Thiosulfate Ion Structure

The thiosulfate ion (S2O3 2-) consists of two sulfur atoms and three oxygen atoms, with a total charge of -2. Its structure involves resonance forms that can be drawn to represent the distribution of electrons. Understanding the specific bonding and electron arrangement in thiosulfate is essential for applying formal charge rules effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs represent resonance structures? (LO 7.13) (a)(b)(c)

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Textbook Question

Electrostatic potential maps of acetaldehyde (C2H4), ethane (C2H6), ethanol (C2H6O), and fluorethane (C2H5F) are shown. Which do you think is which? (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question

Use formal charge to select which resonance structure makes the largest contribution to the resonance hybrid. (LO 7.16) (a) Structure I (b) Structure II (c) Structure III (d) All structures are equivalent and make the same contri-bution to the resonance hybrid. (I)

(II)

(III)

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Textbook Question
What is the best prediction for the carbon–oxygen bond length in the carbonate anion, CO3 2-? (LO 7.14)Data for average carbon-oxygen bond lengths: (a) 143 pm (b) 132 pm(c) 121 pm(d) 118 pm
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Textbook Question

The structure for the DNA base cytosine is shown.

Which of the following is not a resonance structure of cytosine? (LO 7.13) (a)

(b)

(c)

(d)

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Textbook Question
The following ball-and-stick molecular model is a representation of thalidomide, a drug that causes birth defects when taken by expectant mothers but is valuable for its use against leprosy. The lines indicate only the connections between atoms, not whether the bonds are single, double, or triple. (Red = O, gray = C, blue = N, ivory = H). Give the formula of thalidomide, and indicate the positions of multiple bonds and lone pairs.

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