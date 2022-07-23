Textbook Question
Which of the following pairs represent resonance structures? (LO 7.13) (a)(b)(c)
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Which of the following pairs represent resonance structures? (LO 7.13) (a)(b)(c)
Electrostatic potential maps of acetaldehyde (C2H4), ethane (C2H6), ethanol (C2H6O), and fluorethane (C2H5F) are shown. Which do you think is which? (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
Use formal charge to select which resonance structure makes the largest contribution to the resonance hybrid. (LO 7.16) (a) Structure I (b) Structure II (c) Structure III (d) All structures are equivalent and make the same contri-bution to the resonance hybrid. (I)
(II)
(III)
The structure for the DNA base cytosine is shown.
Which of the following is not a resonance structure of cytosine? (LO 7.13) (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)