Assuming that Coca-Cola has the saem specific heat as water [4.18 J/(g C)], calculate the amount of heat in kilojoules transferred when one can (about 350 g) is cooled from 25 C to 3 C.
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Identify the mass of the Coca-Cola, which is given as 350 g.
Note the initial and final temperatures of the Coca-Cola, which are 25°C and 3°C, respectively.
Calculate the change in temperature (ΔT) by subtracting the final temperature from the initial temperature: ΔT = 25°C - 3°C.
Use the formula for heat transfer, Q = m * c * ΔT, where m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity (4.18 J/(g°C) for water, and assumed for Coca-Cola), and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Convert the heat transfer from joules to kilojoules by dividing by 1000, since 1 kilojoule = 1000 joules.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Specific Heat Capacity
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that determines how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a material. In this case, Coca-Cola is assumed to have the same specific heat as water, which is 4.18 J/(g·°C), allowing for straightforward calculations of heat transfer.
The heat transfer (q) can be calculated using the formula q = m × c × ΔT, where m is the mass of the substance, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This formula allows us to quantify the energy exchanged during temperature changes, which is essential for solving the problem of cooling Coca-Cola from 25°C to 3°C.
Units of Energy
Energy is often measured in joules (J) or kilojoules (kJ), where 1 kJ equals 1000 J. Understanding these units is important for converting the calculated heat transfer into the desired format. In this problem, the final answer should be expressed in kilojoules, necessitating a conversion from joules if the calculation yields a value in that unit.