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Ch.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical Energy
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.9 - Thermochemistry: Chemical EnergyProblem 80
Chapter 9, Problem 80

Assuming that Coca-Cola has the saem specific heat as water [4.18 J/(g C)], calculate the amount of heat in kilojoules transferred when one can (about 350 g) is cooled from 25 C to 3 C.

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Identify the mass of the Coca-Cola, which is given as 350 g.
Note the initial and final temperatures of the Coca-Cola, which are 25°C and 3°C, respectively.
Calculate the change in temperature (ΔT) by subtracting the final temperature from the initial temperature: ΔT = 25°C - 3°C.
Use the formula for heat transfer, Q = m * c * ΔT, where m is the mass, c is the specific heat capacity (4.18 J/(g°C) for water, and assumed for Coca-Cola), and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Convert the heat transfer from joules to kilojoules by dividing by 1000, since 1 kilojoule = 1000 joules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is a crucial property that determines how much energy is needed to change the temperature of a material. In this case, Coca-Cola is assumed to have the same specific heat as water, which is 4.18 J/(g·°C), allowing for straightforward calculations of heat transfer.
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Heat Capacity

Heat Transfer Calculation

The heat transfer (q) can be calculated using the formula q = m × c × ΔT, where m is the mass of the substance, c is the specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This formula allows us to quantify the energy exchanged during temperature changes, which is essential for solving the problem of cooling Coca-Cola from 25°C to 3°C.

Units of Energy

Energy is often measured in joules (J) or kilojoules (kJ), where 1 kJ equals 1000 J. Understanding these units is important for converting the calculated heat transfer into the desired format. In this problem, the final answer should be expressed in kilojoules, necessitating a conversion from joules if the calculation yields a value in that unit.
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SI Units
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Textbook Question
A reactiont akes place at a constant pressure of 1.10 atm with an internal energy change (ΔE) of 71.5 kJ and a volume decrease of 13.6 L. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction? (1 L-atm = 101.325 J)
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Textbook Question
Titanium metal is used as a structural material in many high-tech applications, such as in jet engines. what is the specific heat of titanium in J/(g·°C) if it takes 89.7 J to raise the temeprature of a 33.0 g block of 5.20 °C? What is the molar heat capacity of titanium J/(mol·°C)?
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Textbook Question
Instant hot packs contain a solid and a pouch of water. When the pack is squeezed, the pouch breaks and the solid dis- solves, increasing the temperature because of the exothermic reaciton. The following reaction is used to make a hot pack: H2OLiCl1s2 ¡ Li 1aq2 + Cl 1aq2 ∆H = -36.9 kJ. What is the final temperature in a squeezed hot pack that contains 25.0 g of LiCl dissolved# in 125 mL of water? Assume a specific heat of 4.18 J>1g °C2 for the solution, an initial temperature of 25.0 °C, and no heat transfer between the hot pack and the environment.
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Textbook Question
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