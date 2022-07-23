Textbook Question
What is the melting point of benzene in kelvin if ΔHfusion = 9.95 kJ/mol and ΔSfusion = 35.7 J/(K mol)?
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What is the melting point of benzene in kelvin if ΔHfusion = 9.95 kJ/mol and ΔSfusion = 35.7 J/(K mol)?
Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):
Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(l) ΔS° = –332 J/K
Step 2. CH3OH(l) → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K
(f) Calculate ΔH° for step 2.