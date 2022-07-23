Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hess's Law Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a chemical reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for the individual steps of the reaction, regardless of the pathway taken. This principle allows us to calculate the enthalpy change of a net reaction by adding the enthalpy changes of the intermediate reactions, as long as the initial and final states are the same.

Enthalpy Change (ΔH°) Enthalpy change (ΔH°) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It indicates whether a reaction is exothermic (releases heat, ΔH° < 0) or endothermic (absorbs heat, ΔH° > 0). In this context, calculating ΔH° for the net reaction involves summing the ΔH° values of the individual steps to find the overall energy change.