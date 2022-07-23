Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hess's Law
Hess's Law states that the total enthalpy change for a chemical reaction is the sum of the enthalpy changes for the individual steps of the reaction, regardless of the pathway taken. This principle allows us to calculate the enthalpy change of a net reaction by adding the enthalpy changes of the intermediate reactions, as long as the initial and final states are the same.
Enthalpy Change (ΔH°)
Enthalpy change (ΔH°) is a measure of the heat content of a system at constant pressure. It indicates whether a reaction is exothermic (releases heat, ΔH° < 0) or endothermic (absorbs heat, ΔH° > 0). In this context, calculating ΔH° for the net reaction involves summing the ΔH° values of the individual steps to find the overall energy change.
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations is essential to ensure that the number of atoms of each element is conserved in a reaction. In this case, the net equation must reflect the stoichiometry of the reactants and products accurately. This involves adjusting coefficients to balance the equation, which is crucial for correctly calculating the enthalpy change and understanding the reaction's dynamics.
