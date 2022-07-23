Textbook Question
Calculate ∆H°f in kJ/mol for benzene, C6H6, from the following data: 2 C6H6(l) + 15 O2(g) → 12 CO2(g) + 6 H2O(l) ∆H°=-6534 kJ ∆H°f (CO2) = -393.5 kJ/mol ∆H°f(H2O) = -285.8 kJ/mol
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Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (b) Sucrose (table sugar, C12H22O11)
Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (c) Dichloromethane (a liquid, CH2Cl2)
Write balanced equations for the formation of the following compounds from their elements. (a) Ethanol (C2H6O)