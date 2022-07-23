Chapter 4, Problem 123
The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the process. The P4O6 can be treated with water to form H3PO3, which forms PH3 and H3PO4 when heated. Find the mass of PH3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH3.
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg22+ , Ba2+ , and Fe2+ . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Which ions were present in the original solution?
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.
An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.
A liquid fuel mixture contains 30.35% hexane (C6H14), 15.85% heptane (C7H16), and the rest octane (C8H18). What maximum mass of carbon dioxide is produced by the complete combustion of 10.0 kg of this fuel mixture?
Titanium occurs in the magnetic mineral ilmenite (FeTiO3), which is often found mixed with sand. The ilmenite can be separated from the sand with magnets. The titanium can then be extracted from the ilmenite by the following set of reactions: FeTiO3(s) + 3 Cl2( g) + 3 C(s)¡3 CO(g) + FeCl2(s) + TiCl4( g) TiCl4( g) + 2 Mg(s)¡2 MgCl2(l ) + Ti(s) Suppose that an ilmenite–sand mixture contains 22.8% ilmenite by mass and that the first reaction is carried out with a 90.8% yield. If the second reaction is carried out with an 85.9% yield, what mass of titanium can be obtained from 1.00 kg of the ilmenite– sand mixture?