Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Problem 123
Chapter 4, Problem 123

The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the process. The P4O6 can be treated with water to form H3PO3, which forms PH3 and H3PO4 when heated. Find the mass of PH3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH3.

Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that the reaction of iron three oxide and carbon monoxide produces iron to three oxide and carbon dioxide, the iron to three oxide can be converted to iron to oxide with its reaction with carbon monoxide forming carbon dioxide as a byproduct iron to oxide can then react with carbon monoxide to form iron and carbon dioxide. If there are 63.5 g of iron, three oxide, initially calculate the amount of iron produced following the series of reactions. So first we need to write out and balance our reactions. So we have iron three oxide plus carbon monoxide produces Iron to three oxide plus carbon dioxide. And if we look at our reactant side we have to iron and if we look at our product side we have three irons. So we're just gonna switch those and use those as our coefficients. And that balances that reaction. Next we have our and 23 oxide plus carbon monoxide forms, I'm into oxide plus carbon dioxide. And if we look at our reactant side, we have three iron. And if we look at our product side, we only have one. So we want to put a three in front of their and that balances our reaction. And lastly we have iron, two oxide plus carbon monoxide forms ARN plus carbon dioxide and that one is already balanced. So now we need the molar mass for Iron three oxide. So we have iron Which is 55. times two Equals 111.7. And we have oxygen which is 16 and we have three of them Which is For a total of 159.7 g per mole. And now we can calculate the moles of Iron three oxide. And we do that by taking our 63. g times one mole of Iron three oxide Over .7 g of Iron three oxide. And our g are going to cancel out, giving us 0. moles Of Iron three Oxide. And now we need to calculate our moles of iron to three oxide. So we have 0. moles Of Iron three Oxide. And we're going to use our multiple ratio. So times two moles of iron to three oxide over three moles Of Iron, three oxide. And our moles of Iron three oxide are going to cancel out. And that's going to give a 0. moles of iron to three oxide. Yeah, Now we're going to calculate our moles of Ein two oxide. So we have 0.265 moles of iron to three oxide, Which we just calculated. And we're gonna multiply by our multiple ratio from our balanced equation. So times three moles of iron to oxide over one mole of iron to three oxide. And our moles of iron to three oxide cancel out. And that gives us 0. moles of iron to oxide. And now we can calculate our moles of iron. So we have our 0.795 moles of iron, two oxide. We just calculated times one mole of iron over one mole Of iron to oxide and are moles of iron to oxide are going to cancel out. And that gives us 0.795 moles of iron. So lastly, we want to calculate our mass of iron. So our molar mass of iron, which is found on the periodic table, is 55 .85 g per mole. So 0.795 moles of iron Times 55. grams over one more. And our moles will cancel out here. And that equals 44. g of iron. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Textbook Question

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.

Textbook Question

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg22+ , Ba2+ , and Fe2+ . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Which ions were present in the original solution?

Textbook Question

A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.

Textbook Question

An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.

Textbook Question

A liquid fuel mixture contains 30.35% hexane (C6H14), 15.85% heptane (C7H16), and the rest octane (C8H18). What maximum mass of carbon dioxide is produced by the complete combustion of 10.0 kg of this fuel mixture?

Textbook Question

Titanium occurs in the magnetic mineral ilmenite (FeTiO3), which is often found mixed with sand. The ilmenite can be separated from the sand with magnets. The titanium can then be extracted from the ilmenite by the following set of reactions: FeTiO3(s) + 3 Cl2( g) + 3 C(s)¡3 CO(g) + FeCl2(s) + TiCl4( g) TiCl4( g) + 2 Mg(s)¡2 MgCl2(l ) + Ti(s) Suppose that an ilmenite–sand mixture contains 22.8% ilmenite by mass and that the first reaction is carried out with a 90.8% yield. If the second reaction is carried out with an 85.9% yield, what mass of titanium can be obtained from 1.00 kg of the ilmenite– sand mixture?

