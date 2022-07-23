Chapter 1, Problem 115
A thief uses a can of sand to replace a solid gold cylinder that sits on a weight-sensitive, alarmed pedestal. The can of sand and the gold cylinder have exactly the same dimensions (length = 22 and radius = 3.8 cm). a. Calculate the mass of each cylinder (ignore the mass of the can itself). (density of gold = 19.3 g>cm3, density of sand = 3.00 g>cm3) b. Does the thief set off the alarm? Explain.
On a new Jekyll temperature scale, water freezes at 17 °J and boils at 97 °J. On another new temperature scale, the Hyde scale, water freezes at 0 °H and boils at 120 °H. If methyl alcohol boils at 84 °H, what is its boiling point on the Jekyll scale?
Force is defined as mass times acceleration. Starting with SI base units, derive a unit for force. Using SI prefixes, suggest a convenient unit for the force resulting from a collision with a 10-ton trailer truck moving at 55 mi per hour and for the force resulting from the collision of a molecule of mass around 10 - 20 kgmoving almost at the speed of light (3 * 108 m>s) with the wall of its container. (Assume a 1-second deceleration time for both collisions.)
The value of the euro was recently $1.15 U.S., and the price of 1 liter of gasoline in France is 1.42 euro. What is the price of 1 gallon of gasoline in U.S. dollars in France?
The proton has a radius of approximately 1.0 * 10 - 13 cm and a mass of 1.7 * 10 - 24 g. Determine the density of a proton for a sphere V = (4>3) pr 3.
The density of titanium is 4.51 g>cm3. What is the volume (in cubic inches) of 3.5 lb of titanium?
The density of iron is 7.86 g>cm3. What is its density in pounds per cubic inch (lb>in3)?