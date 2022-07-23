Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 111
Chapter 1, Problem 111

Force is defined as mass times acceleration. Starting with SI base units, derive a unit for force. Using SI prefixes, suggest a convenient unit for the force resulting from a collision with a 10-ton trailer truck moving at 55 mi per hour and for the force resulting from the collision of a molecule of mass around 10 - 20 kgmoving almost at the speed of light (3 * 108 m>s) with the wall of its container. (Assume a 1-second deceleration time for both collisions.)

