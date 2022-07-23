Chapter 1, Problem 49
Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.
Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the tendency of ethyl alcohol to burn b. the shine on silver c. the odor of paint thinner d. the flammability of propane gas
Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the boiling point of ethyl alcohol b. the temperature at which dry ice evaporates c. the tendency of iron to rust d. the color of gold
Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.
Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)
The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.
Use the prefix multipliers to express each measurement without exponents. a. 1.2 * 10 - 9 m