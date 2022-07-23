Skip to main content
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem Solving
Ch.1 - Matter, Measurement & Problem SolvingProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.

Molecular diagram showing a physical change with blue molecules spreading apart.

Molecular diagram illustrating a chemical change with blue and green molecules rearranging.

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to classify each molecular diagram as a physical or chemical change in a physical change. No new substances formed and these are likely phase changes in a chemical change. There's a change in chemical bond and a new substances form. So let's look at A So we have two blue balls bonded together, and in the second picture they are farther apart. So this is likely a liquid to a gas, which is a physical change. Now, let's look at B. This reaction, we see that there are yellow balls and blue balls together on our first picture, and green balls with green balls. In the second picture, we have a green ball with our yellow and blue balls and a blue ball with our green balls. So that is a new substance forming. That's representing a new substance forming. So that would be a chemical change. Lastly, we see that we have two red balls combined with a gray ball. And that's the same in our second picture as well. They're just closer together. So this would be like a gas going to a solid. So that is a physical change. So our answers are physical change. Chemical change and physical change. Thank you for watching. Bye.
