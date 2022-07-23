Chapter 1, Problem 47

Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.

