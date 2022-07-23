Skip to main content
Chapter 1, Problem 47

Classify each change as physical or chemical. a. Natural gas burns in a stove. b. The liquid propane in a gas grill evaporates because the valve was left open. c. The liquid propane in a gas grill burns in a flame. d. A bicycle frame rusts on repeated exposure to air and water.

Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to classify the following as physical or chemical changes. A physical change. The composition does not change a chemical change. The composition does change. So we have a water condenses on the surface of a cold glass. When water is condensing, it is simply changing forms so we can, it's still water. So our composition is not changing. So that is a physical change. Rest forms on the surface of an iron nail. Once that rest forms, we can't get the iron back because the composition has changed because it is a chemical change. Black smoke rises when a candle is burned. When a candle is burned, the wick is being burned which is releasing that black smoke and its composition is changing to release that black smoke. So that is a chemical change. A drop of alcohol evaporates on a table. That is a physical change. Because the composition, it's not changing, its form is simply changing. It's going from a liquid to a gas. So that is a physical change. So these are our final answers. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Classify each of the listed properties of ozone (a pollutant in the lower atmosphere but part of a protective shield against UV light in the upper atmosphere) as physical or chemical. a. bluish color b. pungent odor c. very reactive d. decomposes on exposure to ultraviolet light e. gas at room temperature

Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the tendency of ethyl alcohol to burn b. the shine on silver c. the odor of paint thinner d. the flammability of propane gas

Classify each property as physical or chemical. a. the boiling point of ethyl alcohol b. the temperature at which dry ice evaporates c. the tendency of iron to rust d. the color of gold

Based on the molecular diagram, classify each change as physical or chemical.

Convert each temperature. a. 32 °F to °C (temperature at which water freezes) b. 77 K to °F (temperature of liquid nitrogen) c. -109 °F to °C (temperature of dry ice) d. 98.6 °F to K (body temperature)

The warmest temperature ever measured in the United States is 134 °F, recorded on July 10, 1913, in Death Valley, California. Convert that temperature to °C and K.

