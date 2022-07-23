Chapter 1, Problem 44

Classify each of the listed properties of ozone (a pollutant in the lower atmosphere but part of a protective shield against UV light in the upper atmosphere) as physical or chemical. a. bluish color b. pungent odor c. very reactive d. decomposes on exposure to ultraviolet light e. gas at room temperature

